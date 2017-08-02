Discovery Health Partners, a provider of payment and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare payers, will host a webinar August 8, 2017, to share the principles of data science that are transforming the way payment integrity processes are managed, with measurable impact on recovery results. Titled “Payment Integrity: Using analytics to drive better results,” the webinar features Discovery healthcare payment integrity and analytics expert Steve Forcash, Vice President of Analytics.

The webinar will explore how principles of data science are being applied to real-world payment integrity processes and offer actionable steps for getting started with an analytics agenda:



What levers are available in the typical payment integrity business process

How data science techniques ensure we pick the right cases, helping maximize client savings while minimizing member and provider abrasion

How to identify capabilities that are largely transferable across payment integrity functions

How advanced analytics can position postpayment solutions for a shift to prepayment or hybrid pre/postpayment solutions

Seats remain available for this free webinar. To register for the webinar, visit

http://bit.ly/Payment-Integrity-Webinar

.

