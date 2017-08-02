The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) today announced that nearly 250 physicians and more than 50 PhD and Masters-level health professionals have registered to sit for the inaugural Lifestyle Medicine Board Certification exam scheduled for October 26, 2017, in Tucson, AZ. In addition to being the first certification test for Lifestyle Medicine, the new board certification makes Lifestyle Medicine the first medical sub-specialty to have a standardized exam globally, with the same exam being offered in several other countries beginning in 2018.

“We are absolutely delighted with the response to the inaugural certification and the fact that other lifestyle medicine professional associations around the world plan to adopt the U.S. exam as their own,” said ABLM Board Chair Dr. Wayne Dysinger, CEO, Lifestyle Medicine Solutions. “This will enable the field of lifestyle medicine to become globally standardized. We believe the reason for this overwhelming response is because the science is rock-solid, the economics are on the way, and, ethically, it is absolutely the right thing to do.”

The ABLM, together with its sister organization, the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM), has been able to syndicate the Lifestyle Medicine certification exam globally, with Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Lithuania, Peru and Brazil all working on hosting their own certifications in 2018 or 2019, using the standardized exam.

All Lifestyle Medicine organizations around the globe, united by the Lifestyle Medicine Global Alliance, have committed to using the same exam, the same exam prerequisites, the same proctoring and the same pricing (adjusted to reflect local purchasing power). All diplomates will be certified by their “local” Lifestyle Medicine organization and the IBLM, with the IBLM as the common denominator.

“A physician in New York will have passed the same exam as a physician in Sao Paulo, Berlin, New Delhi, Rome, Lima, Vancouver or Seoul,” Dysinger said.

Exams currently in the pipeline after the October inaugural exam are scheduled to be conducted in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 18, 2017, by the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine and the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (sign-up via http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.au) and in Manila, Philippines on Feb. 8th, 2018, by the Asian Society of Lifestyle Medicine and the IBLM (sign-up via http://www.iblm.co).

American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) Executive Director Susan Benigas adds “The incredible response to this first-ever certification exam, coupled with ACLM’s explosive growth as lifestyle medicine’ professional society, reflects providers’ thirst for putting ‘health’ back into healthcare—treating root causes of disease. The World Health Organization refers to lifestyle-related chronic disease as non-communicable disease (NCD), describing it as the looming global pandemic of our time. If we want real healthcare reform both here in the U.S. and around the world, it’s essential that lifestyle medicine become the foundation. Certification in the field—recognized globally—is one giant leap for medicine.”

Registration for the 2017 U.S. exam is now closed. The next exam conducted in the U.S. will be Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 8 a.m. to noon the day following the conclusion of Lifestyle Medicine 2018, ACLM’s annual conference, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, IN. ACLM members will receive exclusive member-only 10 percent discounts on ABLM exam registration. To register, see https://ablm.co/membership-account/register-now/.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN BOARD OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: The ABLM was formed in November, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn., by a group of visionary physicians who saw the need to: educate physicians, health and allied health professionals about Lifestyle Medicine; set a common standard/language for Lifestyle Medicine protocols globally; differentiate between evidence-based Lifestyle Medicine professionals and non-evidence based Lifestyle Medicine practitioners; set a global Lifestyle Medicine benchmark; and attract health insurance funding for evidence-based Lifestyle Medicine by requiring that any fund receivers be formally certified.