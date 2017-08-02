Skyview Networks Announces New Agreement With CBS News Radio

This collaboration will assure our 30 million weekly listeners that they will continue to get the highest level of quality journalism they are accustomed to, while also providing for new opportunities for growth

Skyview Networks will team with CBS News Radio for distribution, inventory management and sales effective January 1, 2018, it was announced today.

The new exclusive multi-year agreement will enable CBS News Radio to further strengthen its direct relationship with its prominent family of affiliated stations and control its affiliate relations, marketing, sales, distribution and best-in-class technology in-house.

“CBS News Radio will continue to provide the best original news reporting while also delivering individual service directly to affiliates to assure that our partners succeed in today’s changing marketplace," said David Rhodes, President of CBS News.

“We are proud to forge a new partnership with CBS News Radio,” said Ken Thiele, President of Skyview Networks. “This agreement powers CBS News Radio on sales and broadcast distribution operations to provide the finest and most accessible experience for affiliates, listeners and advertisers.”

“Our new agreement with Skyview Networks will strengthen our distribution and advertising sales efforts,” said Charles Pavlounis, Chief Financial Officer for CBS News. “This collaboration will assure our 30 million weekly listeners that they will continue to get the highest level of quality journalism they are accustomed to, while also providing for new opportunities for growth.”

Skyview Networks has long been the play-by-play and national network advertising solution in the industry, serving clients in the professional sports, news and lifestyle content sectors.

“It has been an honor to work with the CBS News executive team on their plans for CBS News Radio,” said Executive Vice President, General Manger for Skyview Networks, Jeanne-Marie Condo. “Skyview is experiencing healthy, dynamic growth and CBS News Radio is designed to excel as an audio platform.”

CBS News Radio

CBS News Radio, formerly CBS Radio News, provides news, talk, information and special events coverage to around 600 stations in the United States, with affiliates in 22 of the top 25 markets. CBS News Radio is home to “CBS News World Roundup,” the nation’s longest-running news program, which began in 1938. In addition to providing breaking news and information, the division also provides simulcasts of the CBS EVENING NEWS, FACE THE NATION and 60 MINUTES to affiliates. CBS News Radio programming is available on digital platforms, the CBS News Radio app, Amazon’s Alexa service and online.

Skyview Networks

Skyview Networks is a broadcast technology and national sales solutions company that provides services to ABC Radio, professional and collegiate sports organizations and two state news networks. Founded in 1995, Skyview is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and focuses on national sales and broadcast network solutions for national news organizations, professional and collegiate sports franchises, and syndicated radio. Skyview’s services include satellite distribution, full network automation, affiliate relations, inventory management systems and national audio sales with advertising solutions for radio, television, print, signage and web. For more information, visit skyviewnetworks.com.