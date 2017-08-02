Environmental Lights Names New CEO and President

Jordan Brooks, President, and Jamison Day, CEO of Environmental Lights “Jamison and Jordan have demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication during their years at Environmental Lights, and it gives Anne and me pleasure to make these promotions." said co-founder Greg Thorson.

Environmental Lights, an Inc. 5000 leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the promotions of several key executives. Jamison Day has been named to Chief Executive Officer and Jordan Brooks to President.

“Jamison and Jordan have demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication during their years at Environmental Lights, and it gives Anne and me pleasure to make these promotions. We have built up significant momentum through their efforts and those of the rest of our growing team.” said co-founder Greg Thorson. Co-founder Anne Thorson agreed, saying “We have great confidence in their abilities and that they will carry on the company’s legacy and success,” Greg and Anne remain Co-Chairmen and owners of Environmental Lights and continue to influence the company’s goals and strategies.

Jamison Day has over 25 years’ experience in Strategic and Financial Planning, Information Technology, Management Consulting and Business Operations. Jamison joined Environmental Lights in 2016 serving as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Environmental Lights, he worked for Mitchell International in a variety of operational roles including interim CFO. He has a Mechanical Engineering degree from Cornell and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Jordan Brooks has been with Environmental Lights since 2010 and has extensive experience in the LED lighting industry. Jordan has held a variety of positions at Environmental Lights, including direct sales, operations and product development, most recently as General Manager. Prior to joining Environmental Lights, Jordan held positions as a consultant to healthcare facilities and in program management in the solar energy sector. He has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and an MBA in Corporate Finance and Entrepreneurship from University of San Diego.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as of the fastest growing private companies in America for 4 years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by talking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.