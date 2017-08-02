“We are excited to watch NVMe adoption increase at high speed, and note the profound shift in IT buyer receptivity to smarter ways of deploying scale-out storage architecture,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero.

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) is expected to eventually replace flash storage by 87% of European IT professionals whose organizations are currently using or considering NVMe technology (60% of all respondents).

Almost 60% of organizations have begun to implement a Software-Defined Storage (SDS) solution or are committed to it as a long-term strategy.

Business intelligence/data analytics, digital media, collaboration and Internet-of-Things (IoT), are most responsible for storage capacity growth today, with eCommerce, and social networking data not far behind.

Over half of organizations are likely to consider purchasing their storage infrastructure from a startup, a reversal of longstanding perceptions.

ESG’s 2017 European Storage Trends Survey of over 400 European IT professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing and managing data storage further shows that decision-makers are buying differently as next-generation technology rewrites data centre economics, and preparing their architectures accordingly.

1. NVMe deployments are here: 10% of respondent organizations are already using NVMe, 26% are planning to deploy it, and another 34% say they are interested in deploying NVMe-based technologies. In addition, 31% of current NVMe users and planned adopters think that advanced storage networking protocols such as NVMe will become a dominant storage networking protocol.

2. Those ignoring software-defined storage (SDS) are a minority with 80% either committed to SDS, planning to invest in SDS, or interested in deploying SDS.

3. Cost-reduction, performance and hardware flexibility top the list of the most important messages that IT professionals wish to hear from vendors.

4. Perceptions are changing: over half of respondents say their organization would buy data storage infrastructure from startups. This is indicative of the way that emerging companies are delivering higher-performance options for today’s storage challenges and more competitive price plans.

5. New pain points have emerged, as data analytics and other large-scale applications demand more from even today’s most advanced storage technology. With growing awareness that the limitations of NVMe drives at scale results in capacity and performance waste, the market is primed for new options such as Excelero’s NVMesh® technology, a software-defined block storage solution that enables unmodified applications to enjoy the latency, throughput and IOPs of a local NVMe device while benefiting from centralized, redundant storage.

“This latest research from ESG shows that we are headed in the right direction and developing a technology that fulfils current and pressing requirements,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “We are excited to watch NVMe adoption increase at high speed, and note the profound shift in IT buyer receptivity to smarter ways of deploying scale-out storage architectures.”

Source: ESG Research Survey, 2017 European Storage Trends Survey, June 2017, encompassing midmarket and enterprise companies across a variety of vertical markets.

About Excelero

Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants’ shared-nowwwthing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

With Excelero’s NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.

Follow us on Twitter @Excelerostorage and visit us at http://www.excelero.com to learn more.