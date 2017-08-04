Mobile Art Academy is excited to announce the 5th annual Mobile Digital Art and Creativity (mDAC) Summit, held on August 11 – 13, 2017 in Palo Alto, CA and Mountain View, CA.

mDAC 2017 debuts with the Grand Opening Night on August 11, 2017, a free interactive event held at Pacific Art League – one of our Gold Sponsors, in downtown Palo Alto and open to the public from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The focal point of the opening night will be our Annual Mobile Digital Art Exhibition featuring the juried work of over 100 mobile digital artists and mobile creative photographers from all over the world, whose artwork was exclusively created on iPads, Android and Surface tablets, and smartphones. The artwork is being displayed as metal prints with the support of our Gold Sponsor, Bay Photo.

Participants at the Grand Opening Night will also be able to see and experiment with new technologies that one can expect to see in art studios and school art rooms over the coming years, brought by Microsoft, our Diamond Sponsor. These include Microsoft‘s Paint 3D app, HoloLens – the first self-contained holographic computer, and Story Remix technology.

Developers of leading digital art apps Sketchbook by Autodesk – one of our Platinum Sponsors; Procreate and ArtRage – Gold Sponsors; and Paper 53 and iOrnament – Award Sponsors, will be present at the Opening Night with interactive demos. Local digital artists will mingle with visitors while Ten One Design – Award Sponsor and Partners: Women in Technology International (WITI), Art in Action, MobileArtGroup, and DigiFun.Art will be showcasing their products and services.

The Grand Opening is followed by a two-day summit with a packed program of workshops, seminars and masterclasses attracting digital artists and educators from across the country, held at Gold Sponsor – TechCode, in Mountain View, CA. The first day’s keynote will be delivered by Dan Ayoub, from Microsoft. A veteran of the video game industry, focusing on education, Dan Ayoub will discuss Microsoft’s vision around the importance of empowering creatives as well as how future trends like Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and similar technologies will change education and our world forever.

On the same note of exploring the convergence between art and technology, Daniel Leighton – Augmented Reality Artist, iPad Painter, Filmmaker, and Technologist, will deliver the second day’s keynote. Daniel adds Augmented Reality (AR) to his paintings by combining his backgrounds in filmmaking and computer programming. Using his Art + AR app, viewers can experience additional dimensions of Daniel’s AR-enhanced paintings.

Both aspiring and experienced digital artists are welcome to attend. The workshops taught by expert digital artists – some of them featured in TechCrunch, SF Gate, and The New York Times, will focus on topics such as landscape painting, stealth digital sketching, figure painting, character drawing, motion and animation, photography, fine art printing, as well as successful art sales. A Portrait Painting Party will transform everyone in both subject and participating artist.

To herald the mDAC Summit 2017 and to celebrate the cultural diversity of the Silicon Valley, a video art show “Art Is Borderless” – co-curated by artist Julia Kay and Mobile Art Academy and made possible with the support of one of our Platinum Sponsors, Chase Bank, will be projected onto the Chase Bank building, corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real, in downtown Mountain View, on August 11 – 12, from 8:15 pm to 9:15 pm (#mDAC17LightsUpMV). And Lyft is offering a discount for the first ride to all mDAC attendees.

About Mobile Art Academy:

Mobile Art Academy empowers users from artists to scientists, children to seniors, and everyone in between to learn new creative skills and explore the world of digital art using their mobile devices. Art is fun and opens the door to new universes. Using the mobile devices to create art not only gives everyone a portable canvas and sketchbook, but it is free of mess. Located in Silicon Valley, the heart of technology and digital universe, Mobile Art Academy offers live workshops and online courses delivered through MobileArt.HOW – a hub for mobile digital artists and educators.

