HealthCAWS Inc. announced today the availability of its newly branded and enhanced solution suites-HealthCAWS Bounce™ and HealthCAWS PerformanceBoost™. Healthcare markets are consolidating and market segments overlapping more than ever says HealthCAWS Chairman & CEO, Rose Maljanian. Nimble and simplified solutions that address multiple stakeholders and populations that can drive value, improve administrative efficiency and cement consumer loyalty in each are a must.”

To support health care consumers, HealthCAWS Bounce is all about gains in number of better days. “Better days are defined differently by different consumers. It may mean being at peak performance at work, avoiding unnecessary out of pocket costs that cause stress or cut into ability to pay for other needs, or for seniors, perhaps a day with loved ones versus a day in the hospital.” says Maljanian. “The flexible content, assessments and next step action plans that include ability for consumers to set and rate their own goals are paramount to maximizing better days across populations”, she states.

A different but related goal is to support delivery systems and medical groups who while working to shift to offer a friendlier consumer experience are also called to navigate a demanding payment environment full of new expectations for reporting quality metrics and activities, and evolving requirements for advancing the use of health IT. That’s where HealthCAWS PerformanceBoost comes in. “In one location, busy providers whether part of an ACO effort or a health plan network can access resource centers, a multitude of readiness assessments and opportunity reports to help organize and accelerate their quality improvement efforts. The PerformanceBoost tools including HealthCAWS DIFFERENTIATE™ are designed to help them stay abreast of changes coming from government payers and differentiate themselves from their competitors in all markets.” says Maljanian.

About HealthCAWS:

HealthCAWS Inc. is a privately held health care services company focused exclusively on helping delivery system, payer, and population health management clients improve health and reduce health care costs. By Combining Accountability With Support in an adaptable technology Platform, HealthCAWS mobilizes consumers and providers in a unified effort to achieve the common goal of improved health and high quality, affordable health care-“the CAWS”™.

For more information, please visit healthcaws.com.