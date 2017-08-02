Serving Florida patients has always been our intent. Through years of research and the diligent efforts of our experts we have developed a pipeline of next-generation medical cannabis products to meet the unique needs of each patient.

Two Florida-based companies will form AltMed Florida to leverage AltMed Enterprises’ award-winning medical cannabis products and Plants of Ruskin’s multi-generational agricultural experience in Florida. As one of only 9 Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (MMTC) licensees in Florida the company is well positioned to become a leader in serving the needs of patients in need of medical cannabis.

“As a Sarasota based company, serving Florida patients has always been our intent. Through years of research and the diligent efforts of our experts we have developed a pipeline of next-generation medical cannabis products to meet the unique needs of each patient,” said AltMed Enterprises CEO Michael Smullen.

Plants of Ruskin already owns and has zoning, land use and permitting for its 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The shared operations will conduct business as AltMed Florida.

Plants of Ruskin was established in 1979 with a focus on quality and attention to detail. Plants of Ruskin founders, the Dickman Family, are 4th generation farmers with a long history of working in conjunction with the University of Florida including an endowed chair specifically dedicated to plant improvement.

“We are excited to combine our expertise with those of AltMed Enterprises,” said Plants of Ruskin CEO John Tipton. “We plan to rapidly begin production and distribution of a comprehensive portfolio of medical cannabis products to meet the needs of Florida patients.”

As a result, the award-winning line of MüV™ cannabis infused products will be available by delivery and exclusively in ‘MüV by AltMed Florida’ dispensaries throughout the state.

The MüV brand was launched in Arizona in 2016 and has quickly gained international attention and recognition. In its first 6 months alone MüV received four best of Arizona medical cannabis awards, including two first prizes for its proprietary extractions that are the basis of all MüV products.

Products are expected to be available for Florida patients beginning first quarter 2018.

About AltMed Enterprises – Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, headquartered in Sarasota, FL and doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated company that brings pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

About Plants of Ruskin - Plants of Ruskin has more than 35 years experience in providing seedlings to farmers for vegetable and medical product production.

Forward-Looking Statements

