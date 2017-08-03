“We have much experience with background checks in the healthcare industry,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. We can conduct everything from criminal checks, to the FACIS Level 3 and International Education Verification."

Corra Group is prepping for a new round of hiring in the Healthcare Industry, now that the Republican Party has failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” The El Segundo, California headquartered background screening service believe that despite all the uncertainty on the part of the healthcare insurers, as expressed in a recent Wall Street Journal Article, the survival of the ACA will lead to renewed hiring on national and regional levels.

“Hiring within the Healthcare Industry has mainly been on hold for this past year,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. “With all the indecision, our healthcare clients were reluctant to move forward with new employment.

“But now there has been resolution, concerning the Affordable Care Act,” said Gustavson. “We are preparing for a new surge of hiring and with it an increase in employment screening for the different channels in the medical sector.”

Gustavson pointed out that Corra Group offer a full range of background checks for its clients in need of conducting background checks in the healthcare industry. He noted that Corra Group offers a comprehensive healthcare employment screening package that can be ordered in its entirety or with different searches ordered a la carte.

“We have much experience with background checks in the healthcare industry,” said Gustavson. We can conduct everything from criminal checks, to the FACIS Level 3 Healthcare sanctions, to drug testing, and international education verification and criminal searches.

“Corra Group is preparing for a most interesting year in the healthcare sector,” said Gustavson. “With so much controversy in the industry, we expect things to turnaround with an increase of hiring, along with new services and technology. It is an exciting time for the medical field.”

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and investigation. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.