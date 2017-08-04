DermaTouch RN is excited to announce their amazing Kybella special for the month of August. Throughout the month, clients will receive 40% off of each Kybella vial purchased, which means you pay only $360 per vial compared to the typical $600 per vial. Kybella helps patients eliminate unwanted fat from under the chin, also referred to as "turkey-neck" or "double-chin." Patients are turning to this treatment for lasting results that requires no downtime or plastic surgery.

Renee Moschitto, Founder of DermaTouch RN shared, "Though every patient is different when it comes to the results they receive—the amount of fat, body chemistry, the number of injections required—many patients do see results within two to three treatments. Kybella is great for those who want to eliminate the hard-to-get-rid-of-fat under the chin without going under the knife."

Tested at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center by a group of plastic surgeons, Kybella is an FDA approved prescription that is injected into the skin to treat moderate to severe submental fat under the chin by destroying unwanted fat cells. The fat cells are permanently eliminated from the body, and only healthy cells remain. The number of injections required will vary between patients, with 15 to 30 injections per treatment being a common range. Patients often need a series of two to four treatments spaced at least one month apart each. Results can last for years to come with the right care.

To educate those interested about Kybella, DermaTouch RN is hosting a Happy Hour on August 9 from 2:00 - 7:00pm. During the Happy Hour, there will be a live Kybella demonstration. Allergan, the makers of Kybella, will also be present to answer any questions potential clients might have about the procedure. Additional incentives will be provided to those who purchase Kybella during the Happy Hour, as well.

DermaTouch RN also offers Ultherapy, an ultrasound treatment that promotes collagen production, which is a great addition to the Kybella treatment.

To find out more about how you can take advantage of the Kybella special during the month of August, visit http://www.dermatouchrn.com, http://www.facebook.com/dermatouchrn, or call 281.895.9090.

About DermaTouch RN

DermaTouch RN just celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a State-of-the-Art Aesthetic and Wellness Center led by industry expert and Founder, Renee Moschitto. With the latest skin care treatments, technology, and ongoing education and training, DermaTouch RN has a wide-variety of services to meet anti-aging and skin care needs. DermaTouch's team includes some of the top Aesthetic Injectors in Texas, an Advanced Botox Injector, and some serve as trainers for Allergan, the producer of Juvederm and Botox. They take the time to understand the needs of their patients while carefully structuring a wellness plan to meet those needs. It's not about pushing product, but about getting the client the results they desire as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible.

For more information about DermaTouch RN and their Monthly Specials, visit http://www.dermatouchrn.com.