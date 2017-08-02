46 Labs “Our new patented solution allows subscribers more real-time control over the performance and profitability of their voice infrastructure” stated Trevor Francis, Founder & CEO of 46 Labs

46 Labs LLC, a recognized leader in voice infrastructure as a service (VIAAS) for telecom carriers and large enterprises, introduces a patented virtual solution (patent number 9674056) that automatically processes a subscriber's call records, transmits real-time route performance data and determines profitability as it passes through the SIP switch.

The advanced solution works by altering a portion of the calls in response to real-time data. It segregates each of the routing components and enables horizontal growth of the switching capacity. This alleviates any bottlenecks that typically occur with traditional SIP protocol. The processor copies each of the CDR’s and routes them directly into a database for storage in accordance with industry standards. In addition, 46 Labs’ systems can expand the pool of available resources based on demand and provide additional cloud infrastructure to handle the increased load.

“Our new patented solution allows subscribers more real-time control over the performance and profitability of their voice infrastructure” stated Trevor Francis, Founder & CEO of 46 Labs. “Allowing our customers the freedom to scale their business as their needs change is our top priority.”

About 46 Labs LLC

46 Labs is a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure and services to carriers and the Fortune 1000. The 46 Labs difference is its attention to simplicity, scalability and customer service. It is that approach that allows the company to power over 1 billion phone calls per day across its network and have deployments for some of the largest companies in the world. For more information on 46 Labs’ communications service platforms, please visit http://www.46labs.com and/or email sales(at)46labs(dot)com.

