E Source is pleased to announce that utilities are making progress when it comes to designing websites that meet customers’ needs. They’re also using responsive design more in 2017 than they did in 2015, according to the recently completed E Source Review of North American Electric and Gas Company Residential Websites: 2017.

Conducted biennially since 2002, this study measures how well utility websites engage residential customers and assesses website improvements as they relate to customer needs. The top utility websites in North America belong to (view the full rankings and scores by utility):

1. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

2. Baltimore Gas & Electric

3. PPL Electric Utilities (tie)

3. Salt River Project (tie)

These top websites will be recognized in September during an awards luncheon at the 30th annual E Source Forum in Denver, CO. Based on industry trends in user experience and utility feedback, this year’s study separated the user experience (also referred to as usability) into four key components: navigation, functionality, appearance, and relevance.

The utilities with top-rated websites are responding to customer needs by providing a web experience that’s simple and mobile-optimized, and offers options that are easy to read and select. “Customer expectations change over time, and top-performing utilities are adapting to meet and exceed these expectations,” says Heather Hilgenkamp, senior market research analyst at E Source. “Responsive design, presenting information in easy-to-understand formats like tables and charts, and offering personalized alerts for a wide range of topics makes the customer experience better.”

“The clear message from this year’s study is that customers want to accomplish their tasks as quickly and easily as possible,” Keenan Samuelson, E Source customer experience analyst, explains. “Clearly, websites that performed well in the study were intentionally designed with a focus on providing customers a fast, low-effort issue-resolution experience.”

Regional rankings are as follows:



Canada: Hydro-Québec, Énergie NB Power, BC Hydro

US, Midwest: Wisconsin Public Service, ComEd, Consumers Energy

US, Northeast: PPL Electric Utilities, PSEG Long Island, PECO

US, South: Baltimore Gas & Electric, Georgia Power Co., Florida Power & Light Co.

US, West: Pacific Gas and Electric Co, Salt River Project, Southern California Edison

The E Source Review of North American Electric and Gas Company Residential Websites: 2017 assessed the websites of 114 US and Canadian utilities. Between January and May 2017, a group of residential customers accessed and used the top 10 features from both a mobile device and a laptop computer. E Source selected these informational or transactional features based on market research data and internal expertise as well as input from industry thought leaders.

For more information on this comprehensive study, please visit http://www.esource.com/web-review. The complete industry report will be published in August and feature-specific Design Guides are available now for member utilities. View the full rankings and scores by utility on the E Source website.

