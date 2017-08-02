With this innovative feature, IT admins can granularly customize the after-school, off-campus device experience for all groups of users on their networks.

Today, ed-tech solution provider Lightspeed Systems released After-School Rules, a major new feature inside Lightspeed’s Chromebook filtering/monitoring solution, Relay for Chrome. After-School Rules lets K-12 IT professionals customize student Chromebook access after school and off campus, giving schools complete control of student devices wherever they go.

Thanks to their portability, affordability and ease of use, Google Chromebooks are the No. 1 mobile device in K-12 schools in the United States, enabling anytime, anywhere learning. After-School Rules lets IT departments adjust Chromebook filtering and reporting policies by day of the week, time of day, external IP address and group.

After-School Rules— which can be enabled with just one click in the Relay for Chrome cloud-based interface — makes it easy to loosen or restrict student access to the Internet when students are at home and out of classes. With this innovative feature, IT admins can granularly customize the after-school, off-campus device experience for all groups of users on their networks. For instance, schools can choose to turn off mobile filtering and reporting for all district-owned devices; ease restrictions on social media, gaming and other websites that are blocked when school is in session; or close internet access for elementary school students in the district while leaving it open for middle school and high school students.

“Lightspeed Systems customers know that mobile learning doesn’t have to end when the final bell rings,” says Lightspeed Systems CEO and President Brian Thomas. “Students are more excited about learning on their devices when they have the time, space and freedom to safely explore them out of the classroom. After-School Rules gives schools the power to tailor appropriate after-school access for every student group and grade level.”

