Maintenance Connection, an industry leading computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider, released its 2017 Healthcare Facility Maintenance Report that aims to guide healthcare professionals towards greater operational reliability and continuous improvement.

The report covered healthcare facility management, uptime, reporting and more, including the following key findings:



48 percent of respondents process more than 500 work orders each month.

67 percent realized reduced risk and liability, improved system uptime and reliability, better compliance, lower labor costs, and significant overall cost savings tied to CMMS adoption.

55 percent indicated reactive maintenance procedures at least 50 percent of the time—versus preventive maintenance (PM), which extends asset life, lowers the risk of critical asset downtime and reduces emergency work orders.

“We are delighted to see so many healthcare respondents report cost savings and reduced risk, resulting from success with their maintenance and asset management software,” explained Eric Morgan, Maintenance Connection’s CEO who has spent years of his career in the healthcare field. “Our customers, who manage maintenance in healthcare environments, focus on creating a clean, safe, and healthy environment for patients. With the proper maintenance and asset management systems in place, technicians spend less energy on emergency service requests and develop a more proactive asset management program.”

Maintenance Connection’s CMMS platform is used by a variety of healthcare customers, including Maine Medical Center, Cook Medical, Stanford Hospitals, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers , and McKesson Corporation, among others. “We need to make sure than anything that the Joint Commission asks for is documented, and Maintenance Connection has been able to help us with that,” says Josh Hazelton, regulatory and compliance manager at Maine Medical Center.

