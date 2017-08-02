Jelastic Continues to Conquer German Hosting Market with QuariNET

Jelastic partnership with QuariNET will provide our European users with a wider choice of data centers located in Germany and thus protected by local regulations

Jelastic, Multi-Cloud PaaS for developers, announced QuariNET as their official hosting partner. QuariNET, a trademark of QuarIT GmbH, is a Germany based company with no outside influences, with all servers located in Germany, that meets both European and German privacy laws and ensures the highest data security.

“The most important criteria during the search for the technical platform of QuariNET's new PaaS offering were the ability to give developers what they need with minimal work on their side, a strong security concept and outstanding support from the platform vendor to ensure high availability and good responses in case issues arise. The proven Jelastic platform fit those criteria in ways none of the other evaluated solutions could even get near to,” claimed QuariNET CEO Andreas Grabmüller.

The new QuariNET Application Platform powered by Jelastic supports Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET projects in all relevant versions that are run on many different application servers. Different SQL and NoSQL databases and caches can be deployed for customers applications storage. In case some rare software stacks are not available by default, it is possible to use custom VPS with root access or custom Docker containers to fill the gap. Thanks to the usage of standard stacks, developers don't have to worry about vendor lock-in as well as don`t need to change their applications for running in the cloud platform. Both, powerful dashboard and SSH access, are available so customers can deploy and manage their projects in the most appropriate way for them.

“Security is a crucial point for businesses nowadays, and German data-protection laws are believed to be one of the most trusted in Europe. Jelastic partnership with QuariNET will provide our European users with a wider choice of data centers located in Germany and thus protected by local regulations,” said Ruslan Synytsky, Jelastic CEO and Co-founder.

The automated configurations for high availability, as well as vertical and horizontal scaling options allows to meet the fast-changing application requirements with minimal efforts. And the true Pay-per-Use model ensures users pay only for the capacity they actually consume and services they really need.

All customers are welcome to try the scalable platform for applications hosting during a 14 day free trial.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a multi-cloud PaaS for developing, scaling and managing hosted applications. Jelastic cooperates with trusted partners around the globe, and help them to reach local communities as well as to deliver high-quality solution for IT companies in local regions.The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization.

For more information, visit https://jelastic.com

About QuariNET

QuariNET is the hosting division of the QuarIT GmbH. Since 2015 all webhosting and cloud products of the company have been offered under this brand. All servers are located in data centers in Germany. The new QuariNET Application Platform will be the cornerstone of QuariNET's mission to expand the availability of the products to all European countries. Other than the Application Platform, QuariNET offers shared hosting, email hosting and archiving, hosted exchange and domain registration.

More information at https://www.quarinet.de/angebote/paas