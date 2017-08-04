HeyPayLess Develops eKinetx: IoT Innovation In the Sports World

Manage Players On The Go:

eKinetx is the brainchild of professional athletes, making it the first platform of its kind. eKinetx is a platform that allows coaches to manage their team and their players exactly the way they want. It gives a detail analysis regarding the fitness, performance, and helps ensure injury prevention of the players.

Real-Time User Optimization:

Exercises can be assigned to resources, player practices can be planned, team fees can be charged and collected, and games can be scheduled by the coaches by the click of a finger. Through various practice plans and educational games, eKinetx helps organizations deliver the complete player development program. The platform ensures every player is monitored and all coaches and private instructors communicate with each other to help the player progress.

The practice sessions and educational games developed by eKinetx has helped develop world-class players. The programs ensure every player is monitored and all coaches and private instructors communicate with each other to help the player progress. In addition to this, it provides vital information for professional athletes to stay in shape and get the best physical training for themselves. eKinetx integrates data regarding workouts provided by the top trainers and athletes.

Proper training of the athletes in games such as softball and baseball requires a comprehensive sport-specific mechanical and exercise science background. eKinetx delivers this training and education in a fun, competitive, and interactive environment. It is a must-have platform for coaches, players, and parents at all levels.

