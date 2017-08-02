Domino, the pioneering content and commerce company rooted in home décor, today announced a new retail popup in the Hamptons in collaboration with American Express Platinum.

American Express and Domino will host “Platinum Summer” at the acclaimed Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, one of the Hamptons' most luxurious hotels and an American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts property. Platinum Summer will be open to the public Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, 6th from 10:00am – 6:00pm each day, and feature an immersive Domino experience that includes products carefully curated by Domino editors that celebrate summer and the American Express Platinum lifestyle.Merchandise will range from beach tote essentials to housewares to perfect host gifts and lawn games.

American Express Platinum Card Members will have special access to private shopping hours on both Saturday and Sunday morning from 9:00 am – 10: 00 am, before the shop opens to the public and will receive a special gift with purchase when using their Platinum Card at the popup shop throughout the weekend, while supplies last.

Please visit domino.com/popup for further information.

“For Domino, bringing our content and commerce to life through successful in-real-life shops and experiences is a big priority,” said Nathan Coyle, Domino CEO. “Today’s modern media company must drive revenue through many sources and offer premier advertisers and consumers something not offered anywhere else. Domino’s unique voice and devoted fan base have proven to be a winning formula with our experiential programming to date. We are so happy to partner with a premium brand like American Express to create more extraordinary experiences in 2017.”

”We are very excited to bring this unique shopping and interactive workshop experience to our Platinum Card Members in the Hamptons this summer,” said Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and general manager of Global Charge Products, Benefits and Services at American Express. “As a member of the Platinum Collective, Jessica Romm Perez, Editor-in-Chief of Domino, along with the Domino team, worked with us to curate this amazing collection and one of a kind access for our Card Members to enjoy as a part of this Hamptons popup.”

The Hamptons popup builds on the success of Domino’s first two retail popups—a holiday 2017 experience in New York’s Noho, and this summer’s location at CityPoint in Brooklyn. With sponsorship by Target, Jet.com, Pratt & Lambert, Illy Caffé and CityPoint, both popups have excelled at creating brand activations that connect with Domino fans, offering fun, entertaining and engaging shopping experiences that have delighted and enthralled thousands.

Bridging virtual, physical and hard copy, Domino is writing the playbook of how to be a successful media company. Its fully sponsored popups are one example of how Domino expands and elevates its brand creatively—connecting advertisers and consumers around experiences that are uniquely Domino.

Domino leads the industry for growth in the shelter and design category. Monthly unique visitors to its digital platform having tripled its traffic in the past year. Similarly, digital media revenue in 2017 is on track to be triple that of 2016. Domino has been indefatigable in discovering new and exciting ways to exploit its expertise and design authority to drive revenue. This spring, for example, it launched a staging consulting service that offers real estate developers Domino’s discerning eye and connections to create model residences by the hottest designers. This staging service allows developers to maximize profit through higher residence unit sales. Domino has also created the Domino Collective, a collection of top design sites that offers advertisers scale on premium home and design ad buys. Domino also launched an Influencer Network so Domino advertisers can connect intimately with super fans/influencers as influencers create original content that aligns with advertiser goals.

About Domino

Domino is the go-to resource for design lovers who want to bring their personal style home. We inspire customers to create a happy home by celebrating their individuality, providing them with need-to-know information, and empowering them to shop for what they love. Domino magazine is published four times a year and fresh content is updated multiple times a day on domino.com.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, Plenti rewards program, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

###

Media Contacts:

Andy Morris

Code Morris for Domino

andy.morris(at)codemorris(dot)com

917.710.1802

Margot Leeds

PMK*BNC for American Express

Margot.Leeds(at)pmkbnc(dot)com

212.373.0106