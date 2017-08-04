Minit Named "Hot Vendor" by Aragon Research

The secret sauce is that Minit makes process mining, which is generally complicated and difficult to do, easy to accomplish.

Minit, a leading developer of process intelligence software, has been recognized as a Hot Vendor in Business Process Management by Aragon Research. Each year this honor from Aragon spotlights Hot Vendors who have exciting, cutting-edge products, services, or technologies that facilitate operational efficiency and effectiveness for businesses.

According to Aragon Research, the Business Process Management (BPM) market is going through some significant shifts as processes become more and more critical to success. Minit provides answers to those organizations looking for improvement opportunities.

Minit was recognized for its ability to deliver actionable insights and uncovering untapped potential for efficiency within an organization. Aragon also cited Minit for its capability to facilitate decisions and process improvements on reality based measurements. The approach of utilizing event data from within the customers’ systems’ eliminates shortcomings of traditional process optimization methods.

According to the research report, "The secret sauce is that Minit makes process mining, which is generally complicated and difficult to do, easy to accomplish. The robust mining capability makes it easy to achieve process excellence by pointing out actionable insights into processes and the resources leveraged by processes."

"Today's recognition of Minit by Aragon Research reinforces the importance for today's enterprises to use process improvement initiatives to uncover potential revenues and savings,” said Rasto Hlavac, CEO, and founder of Minit. “Minit is already being widely used to enable digital transformation by our customers’ from finance, logistics, and education sector, and we clearly see accelerated growth in 2017.”

To view a summary of the "Hot Vendors in the Business Process Management" report, please click here: https://aragonresearch.com/2017-hot-vendors-part-3/.

About Minit

Minit is a leading independent software vendor with expertise in automated discovery, analysis, auditing and monitoring of business processes. Minit turns company data into value by providing visual insights into processes and highlighting opportunities for improvement, increased revenue and savings, and improved efficiency across the entire enterprise. http://www.minit.io

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact, interactive research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.