eFolder Names Adam Slutskin as Chief Revenue Officer

Adam Slutskin, eFolder, CRO His depth of experience in the IT services space as well as his long history in successfully delivering channel driven technology solutions to market made him our top choice for the position. - Matt Nachtrab, eFolder, CEO

eFolder, a market leader in business continuity solutions for the IT Channel, today announced that Adam Slutskin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Mr. Slutskin will have direct worldwide responsibility for all revenue generating eFolder teams. The appointment follows his successful career at ConnectWise where he was instrumental in growing the company’s partner ecosystem.

In his new position, Mr. Slutskin will report directly to company CEO, Matt Nachtrab. Prior to joining eFolder, the two channel veterans worked together at ConnectWise, a leader in transformative solutions for IT service providers. Both executives played central roles in the rapid growth of ConnectWise while members of the organization’s leadership team, with Mr. Slutskin serving as CRO since June of 2015. He joined ConnectWise in 2009, and not only progressed as a leader, but also grew the sales organization from five members to a revenue generating team approaching 300.

“I have been watching eFolder for some time and am excited about the direction and vision the company has for the future of data protection,” said Adam Slutskin, CRO, eFolder. “With eFolder’s expanded portfolio of innovative solutions, the recent merger with Axcient, and the enthusiasm and strength of the entire eFolder team, I knew this was the right move for me. I am thrilled to continue working with the IT services community in my new role and look forward to forging new paths with so many business leaders in the channel who I proudly call my friends.”

Mr. Slutskin will be focused on growing revenue for an unparalleled suite of data protection solutions. eFolder offers multiple product offerings that ensure businesses are able to function in the face of an ever-increasing number of threats to data and infrastructure with solutions that include: Anchor File Sync & Share with an integrated file-level backup; Cloudfinder for Outlook Exchange Online offering a next generation approach to securing cloud based Outlook files; Replibit, a chain-free, end-to-end backup and DR platform, and Axcient Fusion & Business Recovery Cloud solutions. The combined product line now offered by eFolder is positioned to provide customers with the most powerful data protection suite on the market.

“Adam has had an exceptional career with proven performance in our key markets and we are excited to have him join eFolder. His appointment brings additional revenue generating power to elevate the strength of our newly expanded team,” said Matt Nachtrab, CEO, eFolder. “His depth of experience in the IT services space as well as his long history in successfully delivering channel driven technology solutions to market made him our top choice for the position.”

About eFolder (@eFolder)

eFolder delivers cloud business continuity, cloud file sync, and cloud to cloud backup solutions through its network of MSPs, cloud service providers, system integrators, and VARs. eFolder enables its partners to protect and empower business productivity for their clients, and generate highly profitable, recurring revenue. eFolder also empowers cost-effective partner and end-user private clouds, allowing partners to meet the needs of any client, regardless of size or readiness to engage in public cloud services.

###

Contact:

Robert Leake

eFolder, Director of Marketing

rleake(at)efolder(dot)net

Agency Contact:

Joe Austin

The Ventana Group

512-531-9119

jaustin(at)theventanagroup(dot)com