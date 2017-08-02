800 Ton Triple Action Hydraulic Press Weldmac’s experience with Beckwood has been exceptional. Through all phases of the inquiry, custom design, and purchase, the Beckwood staff has been very responsive to questions and requests for information." - Marshall Rugg, President Weldmac

Beckwood Press Company, a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic presses and automation systems and the Triform line of precision forming equipment, has been awarded a contract by Weldmac Manufacturing Company to produce a custom 800-ton triple-action press which will be used to form high-strength alloys for the aerospace and defense industry.

Scheduled for completion in early 2018, this robust forming solution will supplement Weldmac’s existing 450- and 150-ton triple action presses. To ensure superior rigidity and precision ram guidance, Beckwood will use an 8-point gib-guided system with fully adjustable self-lubricating graphite-impregnated bronze wear strips, providing the ultimate resistance to lateral slide motion.

A 300-ton clamp ram with a 24” through-hole secures the blank material during downward draw forming operations. To further control the material flow throughout the forming process, the operator has the ability to specify the tonnage on each of the four (4) clamp ram cylinders independently. Once the material is clamped, the 800-ton draw ram extends to form the part. A third ram in the press’ bed can be used as either a knock out or a cushion depending on the tooling requirements. Both the clamp ram and knockout ram are regulated by proportional control valves allowing for dynamic cushion control through four different travel zones when used as cushions. Via the PLC, the operator will be able to specify the cushion force for a desired amount of cushion travel.

“The Beckwood 800-ton hydraulic press will increase Weldmac’s forming capacity, provide a larger component capability, and improve cycle times utilizing the PLC controls,” said Weldmac President, Marshall Rugg. “We worked closely with Beckwood to configure the new press to be able to run all existing tooling as well as anticipated opportunities. Weldmac’s experience with Beckwood has been exceptional. Through all phases of the inquiry, custom design, and purchase, the Beckwood staff has been very responsive to questions and requests for information.”

In 2016, Weldmac installed a Triform model 24-5BD fluid cell sheet hydroforming press which is ideal for low-volume, high-mix production of aluminum aerospace parts with complex geometries. With a 24" diameter forming area and 5,000psi of forming pressure in a 58” x 100” flush-floor design, Weldmac’s Triform press offers precision and versatility without the need for special foundations.

About Weldmac Manufacturing Company

Weldmac Manufacturing Company is a major supplier of sheet metal, machined, and welded assemblies for aerospace and other industries. Based in El Cajon, California and established in 1968, Weldmac offers a comprehensive set of services, including laser cutting and welding for stainless, aluminum, titanium, Inconel, Hastelloy and other alloys. Weldmac performs computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE), and has a nearly limitless capability for sheet metal forming, no matter how complex the parts and assemblies. For more information visit: http://weldmac.com.

About Beckwood Press Company

Beckwood Press Company is a leading hydraulic press manufacturer, located in St. Louis, MO USA. They offer quality, custom hydraulic presses for virtually every industry and application, including a line of temperature controlled presses for compression molding, composite forming and high-temperature Hot Forming / SPF applications. Beckwood also manufactures the Triform line of Sheet Hydroforming Presses in both Fluid Cell and Deep Draw configurations, hydraulic ring expanders / sizers, hot joggle presses, as well as a line of stretch forming machines for both extrusion, sheet / leading edge applications. Get the latest news from Beckwood at http://www.beckwoodpress.com/news.