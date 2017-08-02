xScion Solutions Hosts Live Webinar Series “Shifting QA Left”

Register Today “Shifting QA left – or starting testing on day one of the production lifecycle – is fundamentally changing the speed, accuracy and outcomes of development,” said Mason Chaudhry.

xScion Solutions (xScion), a strategy and technology consulting firm that offers strategy, data and enterprise solutions to support healthcare, education and financial services clients, announced today it is hosting a live, complimentary webinar series called “Shifting QA Left”. The series will be hosted by Rajat Sud, Solutions Architect and QA expert and Mason Chaudhry, Enterprise Operations Principal, both at xScion.

“Shifting QA left – or starting testing on day one of the production lifecycle – is fundamentally changing the speed, accuracy and outcomes of development,” said Chaudhry. “During the past year, our experts have helped one of the largest healthcare payers reduce testing time by more than 1,200%, saving the client money and improving accuracy. Understanding how to shift QA left from a people, process and technology standpoint, can help any organization optimize their efforts.”

The series will start on Wednesday, August 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET with Webinar Part 1: Resolving One of CI/CD’s Biggest Bottleneck. Attendees will learn how to transform QA from a bottleneck to an enabler by scaling automation, implementing in-sprint automation processes for rapid development and collaborating beyond QA.

Webinar Part 2: Getting Everyone on the Same Page will be on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn how to drive quality throughout the SDLC using Behavior Driven Development.

For more information about the series and to register for the webinars, visit http://www.xScion.com.

About xScion Solutions

xScion Solutions is a SMART strategy and technology consulting firm that accelerates innovation to transform how businesses perform. xScion’s SMART methodology focuses on greater results in less time, thanks to proprietary engagement dimensions: Strategy, Measurement, Approach, ROI and Team. xScion provides Strategy, Data and Enterprise consulting services and innovative solutions for healthcare, financial services and education industries. Learn more at http://www.xScion.com.