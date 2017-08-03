Dental365 Proudly Sponsoring Keith’s Race in NYC

Dental365 Logo

The first Sunday in August and Keith’s Race have become synonymous in the minds of NYC runners. This will be the 13th year that the 5k has been held across the Brooklyn Bridge to celebrate a life lived well. Organized by Keith’s family and friends, this race has grown by the hundreds each year since its founding in 2005.

Keith A. Ferguson was a native New Yorker and member of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit, Truck 7. Keith served with the NYPD for 17 years as a patrolman, detective, and sergeant. He worked in narcotics, street crimes, and auto crimes before the Emergency Services Unit. Once Keith decided to pursue a career in law enforcement, he never looked back and was a happy police officer.

Sgt. Keith Ferguson 5K Across the Brooklyn Bridge supports education and law enforcement activities. Scholarships are given to selected candidates at the race and offered to children of all NYPD officers attending college in good standing, as well as entering freshmen. Dental365 is proud to support the Dental365 Book Scholarship at Keith’s Race.

Located at 19 Murray Street in the heart of Tribeca, Dental365 gives patients high-quality, affordable dentistry while offering routine and emergency dental care.

Dental365's goal is to service the communities they are in with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness.