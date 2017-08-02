Chamberlain Hrdlicka Expands in Philadelphia

The national law firm Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry is pleased to announce that the firm is expanding its Philadelphia presence with additional office space in Center City.

“The new office space is crucial for Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s growth in the Philadelphia market,” said shareholder Ken Trujillo. “With our lawyers consistently involved in a panoply of Philly-centric issues requiring regular dealings with city government officials, city agencies, trade, neighborhood and professional organizations, it is important that we service our relationships from a more centralized location in the heart of Center City. The new office will also benefit our robust state and local tax practice, which engages with the city on a regular basis.”

The Center City office is located at 1515 Market Street, 15TH Floor, Philadelphia 19102. The firm’s West Conshohocken office remains the main office in the Philadelphia region for the 110-plus attorney law firm with additional offices in Atlanta, Houston and San Antonio.

Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s suburban Philadelphia office, which opened in 2007 as a nationally prominent federal tax boutique specializing in domestic and international tax planning, tax controversy and tax litigation, has expanded its presence in Philadelphia and its capabilities to include state and local tax planning (SALT), tax controversy and litigation, civil litigation and defense, foreign corporation and government securities, antitrust and regulatory counsel, and employee benefits and executive compensation.

