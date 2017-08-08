Aislelabs Announces New Website

Aislelabs Inc., a software technology company that offers cloud-based WiFi marketing and analytics, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. The recently overhauled site offers a comprehensive understanding of Aislelabs’ intuitive WiFi analytics and marketing products, organized by each industry vertical that the company serves.

Aislelabs has enjoyed incredible growth in multiple verticals over the past few years and the new online home reflects a commitment to serving customers needs, organized across all market segments of focus.

“We are delighted to launch our redesigned online presence focused on each industry vertical we serve, highlighting the services, value, and ROI of our technology,” said Dr. Nilesh Bansal, Aislelabs co-founder and CTO.

You can explore the new website at http://www.aislelabs.com. Aislelabs will continue to update it on a regular basis with news, product launches, client resources, and more. To learn more about the company contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform on the market. We help our clients build relationships with their visitors and shoppers, and market to them based on their behaviour inside their brick-and-mortar spaces. Our technology empowers our clients to target their audiences across all digital channels to create high impact campaigns with measurable ROI. We service numerous industry verticals, with focused products, including Airports, Retail, Food and Beverage, Venues, and Shopping Centres.