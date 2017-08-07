We know that many people want to learn more about the types of finance available before giving out confidential information on their business.

For Borrowers

As well as comprehensive pages on all the main types of business lending products Company Funding Options provides a unique online search function, specially designed for SME business people to learn about the available finance options, for their business. Over 300 lenders are on the system and they are updating their products on the site.

There is no need to pre-register and divulge the director’s company details. This is important for 2 main reasons as on other comparison websites or portals directors have given their business details over in order to see results or have their details sent direct. This might affect their credit rating as potential lenders that have received the company details do credit searches to see if they might be able to help them. Also the directors will have been credit checked as many of these lenders will ask for a personal guarantee. Secondly, the directors are likely to be bombarded by marketing collateral once they have expressed an interest in new finance as competition for business is intense in this sector.

For Lenders

For no charge lenders are able to add their details of products they offer such as;



Length of term

Type of finance such as overdrafts/invoice finance

Maximum and minimum lending amounts

Eligibility criteria

Case studies and testimonials.

All marketing collateral is acceptable such as video, pdfs, infographics. Every lender has a unique page on the companyfundingoptions.co.uk website which is visible to Google. This will help boost their own profile if they have quality content on the site.

Keith said; “We know that many people want to learn more about the types of finance available before giving out confidential information on their business. So, if you, or a client, have requirements for new or replacement working capital products, why not visit our website https://www.companyfundingoptions.co.uk/ for a free guide to ALL available funders in the UK. There is no need to register or divulge your name, or the company name and this free search has no effect on your business credit rating. There are over 300 funders listed from the UK.

Company Funding Options will also be able to offer broking services to borrowers who are not sure about contacting lenders directly and so need expert advice. This will be possible now that FCA authorisation has been obtained.