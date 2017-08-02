Hampton Designer Showhouse

Four homes nestled in the prestigious new development “The Fields” make their collective debut at the 2017 Hampton Designer Showhouse tour. A gala event officially marked the homes’ unveiling on Saturday, July 22, with doors opening to the public on Monday, July 24. Reflecting Hampton’s chic sophistication, the four homes, The Beachcomber, The Dunemere, The Linden and The Maidstone are a mix of traditional and contemporary design to speak to myriad tastes with interiors to stir the imagination by some of the most renowned designers of today’s time.

Kohler and wholly owned subsidiary, Kallista, were selected for the homes’ kitchens, bathrooms and bars, and showcase some of the companies’ most prestigious products and sought out collections. Spanning 35 acres, “The Fields” offer a luxurious respite in an area renowned for its beauty and impeccable style with walking trails, private tennis courts, and a 12 acre park abundant with nature situated just moments away from the Southampton village and its serene beaches.

Each of the four homes are distinctive in scope with individual character and charm yet share certain architectural details and a thoughtful floor plan to bring the interior spaces together in a relaxed flow. The homes’ appointments are too numerous to detail, but include front stone porch and rear covered stone porch, soaring 10-foot ceilings, great rooms with fireplaces, dining rooms and custom kitchens, seven luxurious master suites, junior master suites and en-suite bedrooms with generous baths and walk-in closets, expansive pre-wired spaces to accommodate personal theaters and separate recreation rooms. Grounds are professionally landscaped and groomed complete with generous 20’x40’ in-ground pool and surrounding patio.

A spirited presentation by some of the very best in interior design put their personal spin on each of the rooms within the four homes virtually creating inspiration every step of the way. From fabrics and furnishings to the very best in appliances, the latest in plumbing, and classic appointments throughout all serve to exquisitely transform the living spaces into memorable expressions in design.

KALLISTA PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

The Beachcomber at The Fields Hampton Designer Showhouse

Designers selected KALLISTA for a variety of The Beachcomber at The Fields inspiration rooms, featuring some of the most successful collections and singular designs from KALLISTA’S diverse product portfolio:

Junior Master Bathroom

Designed by Sean MFK Bruns of Old Town Crossing Interior Design, the Junior Master Bathroom showcases the minimal chic of the KALLISTA One™ Collection. The One Decorative Sink Faucet lever pulls are inset with White Carrara. The Pleo® Wall-Mount Toilet with Dual-Flush Wall-Mount Actuator lends to the cosmopolitan flair of the room. To further evoke the spa-like experience, Bruns selected the One Showerhead with Arm, TurnSpray® Modern Body Spray and the Contemporary Multi-Function Handshower with hose. A series of complementing accessories to complete the room.

Powder Bathroom

A blend of the latest designs from the KALLISTA Per Se® Collection and its longstanding Foundations series makes its mark in the Powder Bathroom. Anchoring the room is the Per Se Console with a Nero Marquina marble top fitted with the Per Se Widespread Faucet and Saint-Louis Crystal Decorative Knobs. Above the console is the Soft Modern Mirror flanked by a pair of Soft Modern Sconces. The Pleo Wall-Mount Toilet and Actuator makes its second entrée into the Beachcomber in this Powder Room. A series of Per Se Towel Bars and Toilet Paper Holder in Nickel Silver finish the room.

En-Suite Bathroom

Pinna Paletta® by Laura Kirar reigns supreme in this inspired interior. Launched in 2016 to wide international acclaim, Pinna Paletta is a sophisticated collection that incorporates geometric form with artisan accents in matching or contrasting finishes. The Pinna Paletta designs include a multi-head showering system and the KALLISTA Perfect Small Rectangular Air freestanding bathtub.

Lower Level Powder Room

Selected for the Lower Level Powder Room was the KALLISTA Vir Stil® series by Laura Kirar. The Vir Stil and Vir Stil Minimal remain two of KALLISTA’s most enduring collections, inspired by late 19th and early 20th century design and Kirar’s love for clean, simple shapes, uniformity and proportion.

The Linden at The Fields Hampton Designer Showhouse

Master Bathroom

Designed by Kim Radovich of Kim E. Courtney Interiors of New York City, Pure Paletta® and other KALLISTA designs by Laura Kirar were selected to grace the interior. The luxurious space resonates with the simple beauty of the streamlined Pure Paletta creating a relaxing environment of sublime sophistication.

Lower Level Bar

A bar that draws the eye with its cool black against white mottled tile and metallic accents is the perfect backdrop to the KALLISTA Bacifiore® hand-hammered and polished steel Bar Sink by designer, Mick De Giulio, and the Vir Stil Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet by designer Laura Kirar.

KOHLER HIGHLIGHTS

The Beachcomber at The Fields Hampton Designer Showhouse

Kitchen

This modern kitchen by Ciuffo Cabinetry takes its design cues from bold organic elements, like the wide-plank wood floors and primitive carved wooden counter stools. Dark walls and counters balance austere white cabinetry and a glossy marble backsplash. Globe pendant lights take center stage over the expansive central island.

Master Bathroom

With its soaring ceiling and graphic black and white floor tiles, this master bathroom by Davin Interiors offers drama with a crisp, tailored design. A soaking tub is situated squarely beneath a high window to maximize natural light, and the wallcovering on the ceiling adds a touch of whimsy. The black and white palette is punctuated with pops of color, from the bold pink textured silk drapes to the glossy royal blue side table. A double sink with ample storage space is set off by a tactile metallic frame that adds an unexpected modern flair.

En-Suite Bathroom

This charming bathroom by Anne Tarasoff Interiors has a palette of muted greys and bright white, with carefully curated notes of citrusy orange. The floor of basketweave patterned tile shows off the natural variations and depth of color within the natural marble. A subtle graphic design on the pale silver wall covering is an interesting foil for the undulating silver façade of the sink cabinet.

En-Suite Bathroom

This bathroom by Ashbourne is a daring mix of ornate design elements and crisp modern fixtures. A palette of metallic, white and soft greys mix to create an atmosphere of warmth and austerity. The opulent shell mirror juxtaposes with the sleek sink, faucet and cabinetry, and a grey sheepskin rug sets off the delicate geometry of the floor tiles.

En-Suite Bathroom

This bathroom by Melanie Roy Design for Garnet Hill takes its design cues for nature, from its soft grass patterned wall covering to the tactile ridges of the sink cabinet façade. A simple wall-hung toilet and woven tile floor add to the subtle organic feel, and a rope-framed mirror lends a beachy vibe.

Junior Master Bathroom

This relaxed but stately junior master bathroom by Old Town Crossing Interior Design takes its design cues from a single natural element: the feather. The feather motif plays out on the joyful wall covering that adorns the walls and ceiling and is reflected in the high, ornate gold trimmed mirrors and emulated by herringbone patterns flooring.

Laundry Room

This laundry room by Greg McKenzie Designs shows clearly that utilitarian doesn’t have to mean boring, and good taste and high style are welcome elements anywhere in the home. Glossy grey subway tiles provide a backsplash for a convenient undermount sink. Fresh white cabinets contrast with the dark grey countertops, and hints of gleaming metal and natural stone lend the space a modern and sophisticated edge.

The Linden at The Fields Hampton Designer Showhouse

Kitchen

Always the center of any home, this sunlit kitchen by Ciuffo Cabinetry beckons you to pull up one of the upholstered counter stools and soak up the convivial atmosphere. Beachy touches like the oversize shell, woven raffia placemats and pale wood custom island play off modern metallic elements.

En-Suite Bathroom

Fresh and playful, this bathroom by Ken Gemes Interiors combines optic white fixtures and accessories with shiny silver finishes and plays those elements off a deep blue modern toile wall covering. A sleekly geometric sink cabinet with a mirrored façade reflects the wide planks of the dark wood flooring.

En-Suite Bathroom

This handsome bathroom by M. Frederick Design has refined touches and a sophisticated palette of greys and white. A sleek Kohler Hatbox toilet and clean-lined sink and cabinet are given a dramatic foil with a baroque gilt mirror. Grey and white patterned tile floor segues into a shower walled in ornately veined grey and white marble.

En-Suite Bathroom

A riot of colors and patterns this cheeky bathroom by Apartment 48 juxtaposes austere white fixtures with a pink and black toile wall covering overlaid with selection of faux decorative plates and other vibrant paraphernalia. The floor features a petite diamond dot pattern created from highly figured grey marble. A feast for the eyes, this playful bathroom contrasts its colorful walls and exuberant design with a toned-down shower that features a basin of marble tiles in varying shades of grey and a clean-lined white sink and cabinet.

En-Suite Bathroom

Mixing mediums such as subtle grasscloth wall covering, a marble floor with an inlaid leaf motif, and metallic and mirrored elements give this bathroom by Rajni Alex Design its cozy charm. A streamlined sink and cabinet with clean geometric lines plays off the ornate carved mirror above.

En-Suite Bathroom

The centerpiece of this delightful bathroom by Wolf Interior Design is its large romantic painting of a bird. Letting the art take center stage, the bathroom also features a sleek undermount sink and roomy cabinet atop an oversize basketweave pattern composed of creamy grey and white tile.

Laundry Room

A laundry room with personality, this inviting space by Greg McKenzie Design will definitely make folding clothes feel like less of a chore. Cool blue cabinets are finished with clean white countertops and highlight the large stainless steel undermount sink. An intricate backsplash of variegated marble strips mirrors the wide plank grey wood flooring.

Powder Room

Upscale and undeniably chic, this powder room by Greg McKenzie Design pairs black and white wide striped walls with a round gilt mirror and colorful artwork. The austere white sink and counter sit atop a unique cabinet that, with its nailhead trim, faux leather finish and antique metal pulls, resembles nothing so much as an elegant old-fashioned steamer trunk.

About KALLISTA

KALLISTA is known for its designs of luxury plumbing products, offering faucets and fixtures thoughtfully created for tasteful, whole-bath solutions. KALLISTA is available in fine showrooms in major cities throughout the world.

Kallista, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co. is a part of the Kohler Decorative Products sector which also includes sister brands, Ann Sacks Tile and Stone, Inc., and Robern mirrored cabinetry and vanities. For additional information regarding KALLISTA products, consumers can visit http://www.kallista.com.

About KOHLER

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.