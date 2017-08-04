New AstroTurf Surfaces for Two Fields at JSerra

When it came time to resurface these two athletic fields, we looked for the best turf systems and AstroTurf delivered

One of Southern California’s premier private schools now boasts a fresh look from the world’s premier sports-surfacing provider. Two brand new, cutting edge AstroTurf® athletic fields are being installed at JSerra Catholic High School, replacing the old surfaces at the football field and the varsity baseball field. Installation of the football field was completed on July 20th with the baseball to be finished shortly thereafter.

JSerra Football will now play their home games on AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system. This is a premium product that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability and structural integrity. It also features AstroTurf’s patented RootZone sub-layer, a texturized fiber that stabilizes the infill. This new turf sits atop a newly installed Brock Powerbase YSR for maximum shock absorbency. All of these elements combine to deliver an aesthetically pleasing playing surface that’s high on durability, safety and performance.

The Varsity Baseball field upgrade involves new artificial turf from AstroTurf’s Diamond Series product line. The outfield features AstroTurf’s RootZone Diamond Blend, while the warning track is composed of the RootZone Diamond-i turf system. Each of these artificial turf components has been specifically engineered to emulate the look, feel, and performance of both the grass and clay portions of a baseball field. The new baseball turf has been installed over the original Brock Performance Base, which was re-purposed after 11 years of use.

“We have an amazing athletic complex here at JSerra, and we want to keep our facilities in tip-top shape,” said Athletic Director Chris Ledyard. “When it came time to resurface these two athletic fields, we looked for the best turf systems and AstroTurf delivered.”

AFE Sports, AstroTurf’s exclusive distributor in Southern California, handled site work and turf installation for both fields. AFE was the proud recipient of AstroTurf’s 2016 Dealer of the Year award. The track that encircles the football field was also resurfaced with a brand new Rekortan track system.

JSerra competes in the Trinity League of the CIF Southern Section, nationally recognized as one of the most competitive high school athletic conferences in the country. Pat Harlow coaches the Lions football team and Brett Kay leads the varsity baseball program, which has achieved a top ten national ranking in each of the last three seasons.

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf’s newly redesigned website at http://www.astroturf.com.