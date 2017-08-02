The Wharton School’s Aresty Institute of Executive Education has announced a new tuition benefit for eligible University of Pennsylvania alumni beginning July 2017.

The University of Pennsylvania has a reputation for excellence across its four undergraduate and 12 graduate schools, producing leaders in the fields of engineering and applied science, social policy and practice, nursing, medicine, education, law and communications, among others.

“Wharton is excited to make our world-renowned business curriculum available to the broader Penn community at a tremendous value,” notes Jagmohan S. Raju, Vice Dean of Wharton Executive Education. “The University of Pennsylvania’s culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary collaboration is well established, as is the large number of non-business degreed alumni who work with distinction in fields such as management consulting, corporate finance, marketing and sales. We believe Penn alumni in all disciplines can enhance their leadership skills and achieve long-term career goals with Wharton’s executive education offerings.”

The tuition benefit for eligible Penn alumni is a 25% discount on select Wharton Executive Education’s Open-Enrollment Programs. Wharton Executive Education has an extensive portfolio of programs that cover the topics of finance, leadership, marketing, strategy and innovation.

Ideal candidates for Wharton Executive Education programs are successful professionals, at least 10 years out of undergraduate school, who are at a point in their careers where they may be taking on a new leadership role within their organization, or looking to make a transition to a job in a different organization or new industry.

One Penn alumnus who has found Wharton Executive Education programs beneficial is Denise McNulty. The Penn Nursing graduate attended the Wharton Nursing Leaders Program, a four-day class held on Wharton’s Philadelphia campus. McNulty, who is the department chair of the Ave Maria University Nursing Program in southwest Florida, says the Wharton program was highly relevant and timely for issues she was facing in her occupation.

“Wharton’s faculty pushed us out of our comfort zone and showed us more of the business side of sales and marketing that are needed to get things accomplished,” recalls McNulty, who attended Wharton Executive Education in 2016.

She adds that the negotiation skills taught by Wharton faculty were particularly relevant since her biggest challenge as a healthcare leader is “how to persuade finance leaders, who are not in the nursing discipline, to see the value of our programs.”

“Wharton most definitely has changed the way that I organize and assign tasks. It also enhanced my critical thinking skills. As leaders, we need to be able to make sound decisions based on evidence-based practice. We need to assess and evaluate best practices so that we can minimize errors that potentially cause harm to the patients that we care for,” McNulty says.

For more information about Wharton Executive Education’s Open Enrollment programs and the Penn Alumni tuition benefit, call +1-215-898-1776 or email execed(at)wharton(dot)upenn.edu.

