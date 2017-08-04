Bishop Lifting Products, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Matex Wire Rope

SBP Holdings, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bishop Lifting Products, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Matex Wire Rope, Inc. headquartered in Kilgore, TX. This bolt on acquisition fits into Bishop Lifting Products growth strategy to accelerate its position in Texas and Louisiana markets.

Along with Delta Rigging & Tools and Morgan City Rentals, Matex Wire Rope is a quality addition to the SBP Holdings group of companies. For over 50 years, Matex has been a premier supplier of lifting solutions including: sling fabrication, wire rope & rigging hardware, fall protection, cable service, recertification and custom lifting solutions. With branches in Shreveport, LA, Pleasanton, TX, Alice, TX, and Midland, TX, the combined companies will now operate 20 branch locations throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado.

Matex provides sales, service and repair for all types of wire rope and cable, including, drill lines, sandlines, electromechanical cable (EWL), and other specialty cables. Matex’s specialty services include: Oilfield Wireline Spooling Services, Electromechanical Cable Splicing, Wireline Sheave repair, inspection and recertification.

“The acquisition of Matex complements our overall wire rope and rigging offering so we can now provide additional services to the oil and gas industry. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to offer high quality products and service operations in and around Texas and Louisiana,” said Harold King, President of Bishop Lifting Products. “The acquisition also adds to our capacity and geographic presence to key market customers.”

About Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting Products, Inc. (BLP) is a leading fabricator and distributor of products, services, and lifting solutions for crane, rigging, marine, and oilfield applications. Along with its Delta Rigging & Tools and Morgan City Rentals companies, our 500+ dedicated employees throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado supply wire rope, slings, rigging hardware, lifting devices, hoists and winches to customers with lifting, oilfield, towing, and hauling applications.

Bishop Lifting along with its affiliate Singer Equities has grown to 57 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Singer Equities is a decentralized group of value added distributors in the industrial rubber products industry that distribute and fabricate industrial & hydraulic hose, conveyor belt and gaskets.