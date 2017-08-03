Captive Alternatives (CapAlt), the Atlanta-based risk management consultancy that pioneered the Protected Captive™, recently participated in the Opal Group’s Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum, held July 24-26, 2017, in Newport, Rhode Island. The annual event attracts family office members, advisors and wealth managers that maintain an office portfolio size of between $10M and $100B+.

Mark Sims, VP of Business Development, gave a presentation on “The Private Insurance Company: Next Generation Risk Management.” Mark discussed the unique risks and challenges high net worth individuals face and discussed how a Private Insurance Company can provide significant risk management, estate planning, wealth transfer and asset protection opportunities for family offices.

The Opal Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum has become the largest family office event in the world. The event begins with an annual Regatta Cup race across Newport Harbor. It continues with three days of presentations and panel discussions about the best practices for portfolio management and investment strategies aimed at preserving family wealth. “The use of Private Insurance Companies to deliver professional risk management is a somewhat new concept to Family Offices, but we met a lot of smart people who understood the possibilities,” said David Kirkup, COO, “and we look forward to bringing our creativity and capabilities to this sector.”

