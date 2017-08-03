Axia Technology Partners Names Don Scifres as Chief Operating Officer

Don Scifres, Chief Operating Officer The opportunity to help take an organization and grow revenues by 50 to 100 percent or more in one year, and to do that year after year, can be a wild ride but it’s an exciting ride

Axia Technology Partners (AxiaTP) announced today the addition of business leader and technology influencer Don Scifres as Chief Operating Officer.

Scifres is a co-founder and general partner of VisionTech Partners and VisionTech Angels, the largest angel investor community in Indiana, and brings more than 35 years of experience in the business, entrepreneurship, investment and technology sectors to AxiaTP. In his role as COO, Scifres will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the company.

“Don’s core values and belief system are entirely in line with AxiaTP’s mission, making him a perfect fit for our company’s culture,” said Josh Ross, Managing Partner of AxiaTP. “He also has a tremendous amount of experience in high-paced, fast-growing companies. This, in addition to his experience with angel investing, will help ensure AxiaTP is properly capitalized as we continue expanding the Kerauno product nationally and internationally.”

Scifres joins the team at a time of substantial growth. Since March 2017, AxiaTP has increased its staff by 50 percent and anticipates hiring a total of 15-20 new employees by the fourth quarter.

“The direction and vision of where the owners would like to take the company – scaling it up and growing their employees – really excited me about taking this position with AxiaTP,” said Scifres. “I really enjoy helping people grow and develop, and seeing them accomplish things they may have never thought possible.”

Throughout his career, Scifres has held leadership positions at several prominent companies, including Cummins Inc., ANGEL Learning Inc., Courseload Inc. and SmartFile. In his role as Vice President of Services at ANGEL Learning, Scifres and his team helped scale the company in the education technology space by growing its revenue from $7 million to $22 million in two and a half years. This growth eventually led to a $100 million sale to Blackboard in May 2009.

“I like to be impactful. The opportunity to help take an organization and grow revenues by 50 to 100 percent or more in one year, and to do that year after year, can be a wild ride but it’s an exciting ride,” said Scifres. “And it’s also a rewarding ride in terms of seeing what, with the right teams in place and everybody aligned, can be accomplished together.”

In addition to his career accomplishments, Scifres has served on several boards, including SmarterHQ and 250ok, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Indiana District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and Bloomerang. Scifres has a strong affinity for education and continues to invest his time in it. He stays connected with his alma mater by serving on the Purdue Polytechnic Institute’s Dean’s Executive Council, and in 2014, he received the Purdue Polytechnic Distinguished Alumni Award. He is also a founding member of Indiana University’s School of Informatics and Computing Dean’s Council and has served on a number of private school boards, including Lutheran High School of Indianapolis.

“I know from experience that organizations are reflections of their leadership,” said Scifres. “Character, integrity, intellect and drive of leadership are important to me when I’m investing my time in a company and I see very clearly the quality of character that the ownership team has.”

About Axia Technology Partners

Indianapolis-based Axia Technology Partners is a national provider of technology solutions, including its proprietary communications workflow platform Kerauno, which powerfully connects people, process, software and systems. AxiaTP’s clients include municipal governments, financial institutions, health care, schools and universities, law firms, manufacturers, and enterprise and small businesses. For more information about Axia Technology Partners, please visit http://www.axiatp.com.