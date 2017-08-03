FierceWireless Announces the Winners of the 2017 “Fierce 15”

FierceWireless (http://www.fiercewireless.com) recognizes groundbreaking technology, advancements, improvements and contributions to the overall wireless community through the Fierce 15.

As the longest-running feature of FierceWireless, the Fierce 15 highlights the most innovative startups ranging from software developers to hardware manufacturers (and everything in-between). This year’s list contains a number of standouts, from companies focused on improving the IoT to innovators in the race to 5G.

"FierceWireless is proud to once again present the Fierce 15," said FierceWireless Editor Colin Gibbs. "The Fierce editorial team is constantly on the lookout for interesting startups and emerging companies in wireless. We’ve tracked a long list of potential candidates over the last year and whittled the candidates down to these 15 selections." All fifteen companies are well-funded, emerging, and have the potential to make a large impact on the industry.

Here are the fifteen companies FierceWireless expects to shape the industry for years to come:



Actility

AliveCor

Boxed

B. Yond

Common Networks

Essential Products

Federated Wireless

Kasisto

M87

Matrixx Software

PacketZoom

Phazr

RapidSOS

Senet

VeloCloud

Find out more about the Fierce 15, as well as profiles on each company, by visiting: http://www.fiercewireless.com/special-report/wireless-startups-announcing-fiercewireless-s-fierce-15-for-2017

