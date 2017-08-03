Performance Horizon brings a unique proposition to the industry which aligns perfectly with our ambition for the programme, in particular around innovative use of technology and the ability to facilitate non-traditional partnerships.

Performance Horizon, provider of the market-leading enterprise SaaS platform for scaling partnerships was selected by Direct Line Insurance Group plc to optimise its partner and affiliate marketing campaigns across its portfolio of brands.

Direct Line Group is taking complete control over its partner and affiliate management, communication, and reward strategy. Direct Line Group accesses real-time insights and reporting capabilities to scale and optimize all marketing partner activities across multiple DLG brands and products. Performance Horizon provides Direct Line Group with UK-based support including in-depth platform training and ongoing strategic programme advice.

“The move to Performance Horizon represents a radical change in our partner marketing strategy and will bolster our position as a market leader in the affiliate space,” said Raluca Efford, Head of Digital and Social Engagement at Direct Line Group. “Performance Horizon brings a unique proposition to the industry which aligns perfectly with our ambition for the programme, in particular around innovative use of technology and the ability to facilitate non-traditional partnerships.”

Major brands in travel, retail, finance and digital content rely on the Performance Horizon enterprise platform to scale their partnerships to drive new customer acquisition, revenue increases and profitability gains. The platform enables customers to manage partnerships at scale, optimize partner performance, automate reconciliation, and integrate data into existing workflows and systems via the open architecture, as well as process partner payments globally.

“We’re seeing an increasing trend towards brands wanting to take direct control of their partner marketing and affiliate programmes with an appetite for a richer view of performance data,” said Sean Sewell, Performance Horizon Co-founder and VP Revenue EMEA. “Our technology enables this, and we look forward to providing Direct Line Group the tools, support, and real-time data insights for them to implement winning strategies and stay ahead of the competition.”

Planning to scale its partner and affiliate marketing programme across EMEA, Direct Line Group welcomes new partners to apply here: https://signup.performancehorizon.com/signup/en/directlinegroup

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant business through their marketing partners.

The world’s top retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon’s highly scalable platform with currently more than 200,000 marketing partners in 215 countries around the world. The benefits include highly flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities; real-time measurement and analysis of performance on the web and on mobile apps; payment processing and settlement in 60 currencies.

With offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.

About Direct Line Group

Direct Line Group is headquartered in Bromley. Through its number of well-known brands the Group offers a wide range of general insurance products to consumers. These brands include Direct Line, Churchill and Privilege. The Group also provides insurance services for third parties through its partnerships division, Brand Partners. In the commercial sector, the Group's NIG and Direct Line for Business operations offer insurance products for businesses distributed through brokers or direct, respectively.