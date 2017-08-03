Bugs Bunny Space Jam Necklace We choose to make each piece from .925 sterling silver to provide a higher-quality product to consumers.

King Ice, a leading men's streetwear brand, will release an inspired line of jewelry featuring Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian and Taz as part of its Space Jam jewelry line.

Each item in the collection aims to capture and recreate these legendary characters into perfect pendant form. From Marvin’s classic Martian outfit to Taz’s legendary dust cloud that spins around him. In addition, each piece will include Space Jam packaging to complete the look of this collection.

According to the jewelry designer Coung Diep, “We choose to make each piece from .925 sterling silver to provide a higher-quality product to consumers. Each 3D design piece goes through multiple inspections to ensure the quality and look are up to our high standards. Meanwhile, we pair each pendant with a .925 sterling silver box chain to match the piece. Each piece uses AAA, handset cubic zirconia stones that come set on a micro pave setting that add to the layout and design of each piece.”

To see the entire Space Jam collection visit KingIce.com.

About King Ice

King Ice is a streetwear lifestyle brand based in LA. It offers original designed jewelry and accessories featuring street-inspired themes. King Ice has worked with celebrities, like Snoop Dogg, The Game, Chris Brown, Katy Perry; television shows like ESPN and X-Factor; and retailers like Zumiez, DrJays and Jimmy Jazz. Look for new releases by following King Ice on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SPACE JAM and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s17)