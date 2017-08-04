Goway Introduces Hot Air Ballooning in Chile’s North

Diamond Lagoon in the Atacama Desert Passengers take in panoramic views of salt lakes, distant volcanoes, and the wide expanse of the Atacama Desert.

Goway Travel has added hot air ballooning in Chile to its ever growing range of adventure travel options in South America.

Tucked away at an altitude of 2400 meters (7900 feet) in the deserts of Chile’s far north, San Pedro de Atacama is one of the country’s hidden wonders. Though it has attracted more and more attention each year, the region is still somewhat sleepy compared to other more well-known sites in Chile such as Patagonia, the Lakes, the wine districts, and Easter Island, all of which are featured throughout Goway's Chile trips.

Hot air ballooning over the Atacama Desert is a once in a lifetime adventure. Passengers take in panoramic views of salt lakes, distant volcanoes, and the wide expanse of the Atacama Desert. An early rise ensures peaceful and calm conditions to take it all in. Professional pilots and expert crew keep passengers informed throughout the preflight set up. It takes about thirty minutes to inflate the balloon, after which passengers are invited to climb aboard. A full passenger safety briefing is given before takeoff.

Then it’s up, up, and away as the sun rises. Flights last approximately an hour, and the views are spectacular. A morning hot air balloon adventure is an ideal add on to any Atacama Experience (https://www.goway.com/trip/central-and-south-america/atacama-experience-4-day-explora-lodge/).

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central & South America, Idyllic Island destinations and Europe. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America's leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to select exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Manila, and Sydney, Australia.

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.