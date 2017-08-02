Emmy Award-winning actress and NYFA Instructor Blanche Baker directs on the set of movie musical "Streetwrite" I am very proud that young people all over the city will see our film and engage in conversations about freedom of speech–Blanche Baker.

The New York Public Library will screen the New York Film Academy’s “Streetwrite” at 13 locations this summer. The 23-minute, thought-provoking film is written and directed by, Blanche Baker, Emmy Award-winning actress and senior faculty member at the New York Film Academy’s Acting for Film School.

“Young Adult Librarians at the New York Public Library are looking forward to screening ‘Streetwrite’ at the Library. Films like this speak to many of the real-life issues facing our young patrons and are a perfect entry point into thought-provoking conversations,” says the New York Public Library Manager of Young Adult Educational Programming, Caitlyn Colman-McGaw.

“Streetwrite” uses street art as a focal point to examine the various ways people struggle to express themselves in situations where free speech is curtailed or suppressed. It also explores how certain kinds of expression can be repressive to individuals.

The film was fully funded by the New York Film Academy, with an international cast of talented Musical Theater Program students working alongside NYFA’s professional faculty of artists.

Original movie musicals are a part of NYFA’s two-year musical theatre conservatory curriculum: the only musical theatre program teaching musical theatre for both the stage and screen.

“We are the only school in the world offering the opportunity to create an original movie musical. The education experience in the NYFA Musical Theatre Program is unsurpassed,” states NYFA Senior Executive Vice President, David Klein.

The New York Public Library will be showing the film through August 29 at 13 of its locations around the city. For those in the New York City area interested in attending a screening of “Streetwrite,” check your local New York Public Library listing for show times.

About New York Film Academy:

With locations all around the world, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) has grown into an international film and performing arts school with a focus on learning by doing, providing its students with hands-on instruction.

Students can choose to enroll in one of the Academy’s MFA, MA, BFA, BA, and AFA U.S. accredited degree programs, one and two year conservatory programs and short-term workshops in filmmaking, acting for film, photography, producing, 3D animation and visual effects, cinematography, screenwriting, documentary filmmaking, game design, musical theatre, broadcast journalism, music video, graphic design, and digital editing. Degree programs are offered only at our Los Angeles, California and South Beach, Florida campuses.

With more than 8,000 students from over 100 countries, NYFA offers courses in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach (Miami); Gold Coast in Australia; Florence, Italy; Mumbai, India; and more.

The New York Film Academy’s Florence, Italy, location holds film and acting programs in a renovated renaissance era building, across the street from Le Cappelle Medici, moments away from the Duomo. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Al Pacino, Robert Downey Jr., Kevin James, Jamie Foxx, and Jodie Foster are among the many figures in the film industry that have sent their family members to study at the New York Film Academy. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

About The New York Public Library:

The New York Public Library is a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With 92 locations—including research and branch libraries—throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library serves more than 18 million patrons who come through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at http://www.nypl.org. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support.

About Blanche Baker:

A veteran actor of stage and screen, Baker first made her television debut in the miniseries “Holocaust,” for which she won an Emmy Award, and went on to appear in numerous other television movies and series, including the recent HBO film “Taking Chance.” She is also well-known for her turn in the classic film “Sixteen Candles,” and for her Broadway debut in 1980 in the title role of Edward Albee’s adaptation of “Lolita.”