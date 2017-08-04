Casino Night for a Cause: Roll with your Heart at The Bernards Inn

Spinning slots, poker chips, and $1000 in tokens will have you winning in more ways than one as The Bernards Inn pairs with local charity Heartworks and transforms into a luxury casino for one night only at Roll with your Heart! Live entertainment, contests, and hand passed hors d’oeuvres and libations only add to the winning atmosphere of this festive and charitable event.

ROLL WITH YOUR HEART

A Casino Night Experience for a Cause

Saturday, August 26th

27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville, NJ

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$100 per person | $150 per person VIP

Reservations by calling: 908-766-1313 or online at http://www.bernardsinn.com/inn-events

Join The Bernards Inn for a lively and charitable evening while supporting a great cause. Roll with your Heart features all of your casino favorites including slot machines, table games, live entertainment, and hand passed hors d’oeuvres. Upon arrival, all guests will receive $1000 in casino tokens to keep them rolling throughout the night and a drink voucher that can be redeemed at our cash bar. VIP guests will even have the opportunity to try their hand at an exclusive Texas Hold’em tournament and prizes will be awarded to all of the top winners throughout the night. The most rewarding part, however, is that all proceeds from the event will benefit Heartworks and their amazing efforts.

Roll with your Heart will take place on Saturday, August 26th from 7 – 11 p.m. in The Bernards Inn Fenwick Ballroom, Silver Vault, and Wine Pantry. General Admission tickets are $100 per person and VIP tickets can be purchased to include a seat at the Texas Hold’em Table for $150 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. More information and reservations can be found online at http://www.bernardsinn.com/inn-events or by calling 908-766-1313.

ABOUT HEARTWORKS

After receiving nothing but selflessness after a family tragedy in the wake of a national horror, Megan McDowell vowed to spend the rest of her life paying forward all of the kindness shown to her family by friends, neighbors, and even strangers. Inspired by the healing that takes place through receiving and giving, she established Heartworks to offer hope to people experiencing acute illness, injury, or grief. Today, Heartworks is a grassroots movement of women committed to replicating and sustaining the palpable kindness in the wake after September 11, 2001 for those in the community in need of a kind heart and a helping hand. “Heartworkers” are committed to giving themselves wholeheartedly by hosting meetings, fundraisers, and bringing hope and kindness in priceless ways to families who need it. All off this information and more can be found at http://www.njheartworks.org.

ABOUT THE BERNARDS INN

Established in 1907, The Bernards Inn is an award-winning restaurant and boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown Bernardsville, New Jersey. A Somerset Hills landmark, the Inn welcomes guests with the style and elegance of a small European luxury hotel while preserving the charm of a historic American country inn. Under the ownership of Hampshire Destination Properties, The Bernards Inn marked its 100-year anniversary with a multi-million dollar renovation and redesign. The Inn offers fine dining, wedding and banquet services, conference rooms, as well as 20 well-appointed guestrooms. For more information about The Bernards Inn, call 908-766-0002 or visit http://www.bernardsinn.com.