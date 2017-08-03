We chose Reflexis solutions because of their proven track record in helping companies grow and excel in today’s retail environment.

United Pacific, a top convenience store operator with over 320 company-operated stores, has selected Reflexis cloud solutions for optimized task execution and workforce management across all stores. United Pacific’s emphasis on empowering store associates to provide their industry-leading “I Got It” customer service made Reflexis a perfect fit.

“United Pacific’s rapid growth trajectory left us with several disparate systems for scheduling our associates,” said Doug Hecker, VP Operations & Marketing at United Pacific. “We chose Reflexis solutions because of their proven track record in helping companies grow and excel in today’s retail environment.”

“Reflexis is thrilled to assist United Pacific in streamlining its labor scheduling and store operations processes,” said Brett Friedman, Reflexis SVP of Global Sales and Marketing. “We welcome United Pacific into our expanding list of world-class fuel and convenience store retailers.”

About United Pacific

United Pacific, through its retail convenience locations and its retail and wholesale fuel distribution network, has established itself as one of the largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gas stations and convenience stores in the Western United States. United Pacific offers motor fuels products under the 76, Conoco, Shell and United Oil flags and convenience items through the We Got It! Food Mart, My Goods Market and Circle K brands. For more information, visit http://www.unitedpacific.com/.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

The Reflexis cloud-based Real-Time Store Operations Platform helps retailers simplify store operations, provide improved line of sight for field managers, and streamline corporate processes. Reflexis store execution, labor operations, mobility, and analytics solutions enable retailers to unleash the power of store associates, giving them more opportunities for customer engagement, providing customers with a more consistent brand experience.

Since 2001, Reflexis has helped more than 250 of the world’s best retailers improve store-level execution and drive quantifiable business value and significant ROI.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit http://www.reflexisinc.com. Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Google+ | Instagram | Blog