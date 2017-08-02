The level of excellence Grinnell Select has achieved...is something in which they can take great pride.

Grinnell Select Insurance, a subsidiary of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company, has won the prestigious ValChoice® award for #1 Best Value for car insurance in 2016 in Missouri and North Dakota.

Grinnell Select, a trusted source of quality automobile insurance for more than three decades, earned the honor for excellent customer service, claims handling, and value in the car insurance products they sold over a three-year period.

ValChoice awards recognize the best insurance companies in every state. The company’s data analytics engine is the first of its kind to assess insurance companies based on data for claims handling, service, and value.

“I’m pleased to have ValChoice recognize our continued dedication and commitment to our policyholders,” said Larry Jansen, president and CEO of Grinnell Mutual. “It reflects the tremendous work our employees and membership have put into growing our business by providing excellent customer service and valued auto insurance products to our customers.”

“I founded ValChoice to bring transparency to the insurance industry and help consumers find the protection and value they deserve from the insurance they must buy,” said Dan Karr, Founder and CEO of ValChoice. “It’s great to see Grinnell Select, a company founded in the Midwest, achieving such excellence in service, claims handling, and value. The level of excellence Grinnell Select has achieved is something in which both the company and the communities they serve can take great pride.”

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 109th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. The company provides reinsurance for farm mutual insurance companies as well as property and casualty insurance. Its products are available in 15 states.

About ValChoice

ValChoice® is the only company to provide consumers, agents and advisors with information on which home and auto insurance companies offer the best value: price, protection (claims handling) and service. The company’s analytics platform collects and analyzes millions of financial and complaint data points and delivers the results in an easy-to-use service that Forbes Magazine describe as "Carfax for insurance." Using ValChoice, consumers are finally able to shop for insurance based on value rather than making decisions blindly based on price or advertising campaigns.

## #

Contact:

For more information:

Jennifer Miller

Integrated Marketing Manager

641-269-8322

jennifer.miller(at)grinnellmutual(dot)com

Copyright 2017. All rights reserved. ValChoice and the ValChoice logo are registered trademarks of ValChoice, LLC.