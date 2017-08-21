In several METTLER TOLEDO balances, these features include internal leveling sensors, a warning when the balance is out of level, explicit instructions for leveling, and a “green light” once a level state is reached.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling”. The article informs balance operators and quality managers about the difference a level balance can make in accuracy, especially during high-risk processes with tight tolerances.

The paper goes on to explain features that ensure a balance remains level on an ongoing basis. In several METTLER TOLEDO balances, these features include internal leveling sensors, a warning when the balance is out of level, explicit instructions for leveling, and a “green light” once a level state is reached. Taken together in new MS-TS and ML-T analytical models, these features are called LevelControl.

MS-TS and ML-T balances offer one important feature not currently found on other balance models in their class: the physical level bubble. This is present on the front of the device, in addition to LevelControl, which means that manufacturers and labs that require a level check before weighing will not need to alter their procedures when adopting LevelControl-enabled balances.

To learn more about how important a level balance is to weighing accuracy, as well as the benefits of LevelControl, download the free article today.

