Zonin Announces New Hires to U.S. Team

Zonin USA, a subsidiary of Casa Vinicola Zonin S.p.A., Italy's largest privately-owned wine company, announces multiple hires to strengthen the company's vision, strategy, and focus following the announcement of Castello del Poggio brand expansion.

Tim Matz, Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Zonin USA, acknowledged the rapid growth in the U.S. market: "We are delighted to welcome a number of talented new members to Zonin USA in anticipation of continued growth, something that is a huge priority for the Zonin family,” said Tim Matz. Shawn Balzano, Zonin USA National Sales Director added, "We are especially excited about expanding our Sales organization across the USA to add more value in working with our distributor partners and key accounts to continue our double-digit growth.

The new hires include Bill Cotopolis, National Accounts Manager for On/Off Premise; Meghan Carey, New England Regional Manager; Brian Crotty, Mid-Atlantic Region Manager; Lisa DiVencenzo, Illinois Key Account Manager; Mary Ann Gutierrez, California Key Account Manager; Thomas Gormley, Finance Planning & Analysis Senior Analyst; and Patricia Ferraro, Executive Assistant.



Bill Cotopolis, National Accounts Manager, On/Off Premise: Bill brings a wealth of wine experience to this role, having previously been with Brown Forman in similar capacities for over 30 years and most recently with Stella Rosa, covering the entire nation. Bill has played a major role in the expansion of Stella Rosa in recent years and has extensive relationships with a number of national accounts.

Meghan Carey, New England Regional Manager: Meghan brings valuable experience both on the supplier and distributor sides, having recently worked for Winebow, Farrell in Vermont and Ruby in Massachusets.

Brian Crotty, Mid-Atlantic Region Manager: Brian brings valuable experience having recently worked for Santa Margherita and Palm Bay in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Lisa DiVencenzo, Illinois Key Account Manager: Lisa will return to Chicago, where she previously worked for Southern Glazers in brand management. Before her time with Southern, she began her wine career with the Terlato family, working as a sales representative at Pacific Wine Company.

Mary Ann Gutierrez, California Key Account Manager: Mary brings valuable experience on the distributor side having previously worked for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in New Mexico and Nevada and most recently with a Napa Winery. She also previously worked as a sommelier at some of New York’s top restaurants.

Thomas Gormley, Finance Planning & Analysis Senior Analyst: Thomas brings a wealth of experience to this newly created role, which focuses on enhancing Zonin’s business/finance analytics.

Patricia Ferraro, Executive Assistant: Patricia most recently worked with Vincraft, a Miami-based wine & spirits importer and distributor, where she oversaw compliance, office management, supply chain, purchasing and logistics. Prior to this, Patricia was a General Manager and Beverage Manager at an area restaurant.

