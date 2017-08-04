Maxtreme to Exhibit at eduWeb Digital Summit in Boston August 7-10

Maxtreme Marketing will be a featured exhibitor at eduWeb Digital Summit, a national conference bringing together a community of school professionals and industry partners advancing communications field in education, August 7-10, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Attendees are invited to meet the Maxtreme team at Booth 27, where they can learn about new trends in digital marketing and discuss their organization's current digital needs, including SEO, PPC, and analytics.

Maxtreme Marketing is a full-service digital transformation consulting firm that partners with schools and universities of all sizes looking to compete in the digital age. Using cybernetics, Maxtreme creates custom solutions to improve their clients’ digital performance and maximize ROI.

"We're thrilled to have a presence at eduWeb," says Darwin Hall, founder and CEO. "Maxtreme is passionate about the higher education marketplace and has a long history of partnering with colleges and universities. We're excited to showcase the latest trends in digital marketing and learn how we can help even more educators reach their goals."

Maxtreme Marketing has worked extensively with higher education institutions across the country to develop and expand their digital marketing initiatives. We have expertise in all areas of digital marketing including, but not limited to:



marketing automation

native advertising

multilingual websites

PPC, SEO and analytics

"We truly partner with our clients in the higher education sector," Hall says. "That's the Maxtreme advantage. We aim to make digital marketing effortless, useful, and profitable, so they can focus on what matters most to them—their students.

“Our goal is to be that thing you need to move you—and your school—forward,” Hall says.

The Maxtreme team will be available at Booth 27 to meet with attendees. To schedule a meeting, or for more information on any of their digital marketing services, visit maxtrememarketing.com.

Maxtreme Marketing is a full-service digital transformation consulting firm that partners with organizations of all sizes that are looking to compete in the digital age. Using cybernetics, Maxtreme creates custom solutions to improve their clients’ performance and partner with them to ensure success. Through innovative digital marketing capabilities, including SEO, SEM, marketing automation, and analytics, Maxtreme helps higher education institutions reach larger digital audiences and enjoy greater ROI.