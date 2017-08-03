Idaho-Based Law Firms Hawley Troxell and Moffatt Thomas Join Forces

Bringing these talented attorneys and staff together under one banner as Idaho’s largest business firm is critical to serving our continued strategic growth and the growing needs of our combined client base and our dynamic region.

Idaho’s two premier business law firms announced that effective August 1, 2017, they have joined forces and united as 75 attorneys strong under the Hawley Troxell banner. Moffatt Thomas joins Hawley Troxell, combining two deep benches of talent to enhance and expand services for clients across the Intermountain West. Hawley Troxell will continue operations in its five locations in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Reno, increasing its presence specifically in Boise and Pocatello.

“This expansion will strengthen our core practice areas and bring more depth and breadth to our existing expertise. With the resources and strong reputations of both firms, this is truly a win-win for our clients,” said Nicholas G. Miller, Hawley Troxell’s Managing Partner. “Bringing these talented attorneys and staff together under one banner as the state’s largest business firm is critical to serving our continued strategic growth and the growing needs of our combined client base and our dynamic region.”

“We recognized early on that joining forces with Hawley Troxell would enhance our ability to meet the more diverse and sophisticated requirements of our clients,” said Christine Nicholas, Moffatt Thomas President. “We knew our similar client-focused philosophies and cultures of excellence, when combined, would offer even greater value to our clients,” said Stephen Thomas, Moffatt Thomas Shareholder.

Joining the Boise office are attorneys Tyler Anderson, C. Clayton Gill, Larry Hunter, Gerry Husch, David Lincoln, James Martin, Matthew McGee, Jamie Moon, Mindy Muller, Christine Nicholas, Mark Peterson, Mark Prusynski, Andrea Rosholt, Peter Thomas, and Stephen Thomas. Hawley Troxell partner Howard Burnett will be joining up with Julian Gabiola, David Gardner, Jetta Mathews, and Benjamin Ritchie in the Pocatello office. Paul Street, who retired August 1 as general counsel of BHMC Stock Holdings Inc., and who had planned to return to Moffatt Thomas where he was a partner for many years, will also join Hawley Troxell as part of the combination of the two firms. “Paul is a pillar of the corporate counsel and business communities in Boise and we are delighted that he will join us,” Miller said.

The combined firm’s client portfolio includes companies in all industry groups and Idaho regions. Rand Peebles, Vice President and General Counsel of Power Engineers, Inc. said, “I have known these two firms for many years; their joining forces is a great fit creating powerful synergy in today’s legal environment and I look forward to working with them.”

About Hawley Troxell:

Hawley Troxell is Idaho’s largest, full service business law firm, providing solutions to the challenges of doing business, from formation to exit. Featuring 75 attorneys with expertise across 23 practice areas, Hawley Troxell has locations in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Reno, and headquarters at 877 W. Main Street in Boise, Idaho. For additional information about the firm, please visit http://www.hawleytroxell.com