The two peritoneal mesothelioma patients whose cases are detailed in the report both relapsed after standard chemotherapy and were given apitolisib, a drug designed to inhibit certain cell signaling pathways.

“Both patients obtained symptomatic and disease benefit with apitolisib...with one patient having a partial response for almost 3 years,” writes lead author Saoirse Dolly with the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. “Both are alive and well 10-13 years from diagnosis.”

The report, published in the online-only open access medical journal ESMO Open, concludes that certain patients with a slow-growing form of peritoneal mesothelioma could benefit from the treatment and should be recruited for clinical trials.

“Given the limitations of standard pemetrexed-based chemotherapy for mesothelioma, we are excited about the possibilities for apitolisib and will be tracking its progress closely,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

