The StayWell Company announced today that it has embraced the HL7® FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards for the new Krames On-Demand patient education digital application, delivering patient education tools and information to health care providers and health care systems. The addition of SMART on FHIR to Krames On-Demand will make it easier for health systems to integrate Krames patient education materials into their clinical workflows with suggested individualized education for each patient. This enhanced delivery option, known as Krames On FHIR, will be available to hospitals and health systems for integration within certain electronic health records, or EHRs, beginning in August.

Krames On FHIR delivers patient education at the point of care via SMART on FHIR technology for providers, hospitals, and health systems delivering patient education at the point of care. By integrating into the EHR, it gives providers immediate access within their workflow to targeted, customizable education in multiple formats. Krames On FHIR simplifies creating and integrating custom patient education documents, supports Meaningful Use and MACRA requirements, and allows clinicians to give patients information they need, when they need it, and in formats that enhance each patient’s comprehension.

“New health care regulations and payment reforms have made it more important than ever to engage patients in their care in meaningful ways,” said Nicole Latimer, CEO, StayWell. “While technology solutions like Krames On-Demand make it easy to customize and use patient education materials and tools, Krames On FHIR allows hospitals and health systems to make these valuable patient tools available within their existing workflows across multiple departments and locations. This ease of integration and improved interoperability will help organizations enhance the patient experience and their bottom line operations.”

Krames On FHIR delivers a number of benefits to health care providers, including the ability to:



Prescribe video content and other assets

Optimize distribution via print, patient portal, and digital options

Provide automatic updates to ensure accurate and current content

Indicate education favorites by clinician

Bundle content into folders

“For health care providers to realize the full value of an EHR, it’s important that all aspects of patient care are integrated into the system. This includes patient education and communication tools in a variety of formats,” said Latimer. “When everyone involved in the care delivery journey is working from the same playbook, the patient benefits. And when patients benefit, so do hospitals and health systems.”

Krames On FHIR offers immediate access to content on thousands of topics in a variety of formats, including HealthSheets, lab tests, drug sheets, videos, KidsHealth® instructions, discharge instructions, and custom materials. Information and tools are available in multiple languages and formats for a wide variety of audiences. Content can be customized to support the branding and clinical needs of hospitals and health systems. To learn more about Krames On FHIR visit StayWell.com.

About StayWell

StayWell is a health solutions company that uses the science of behavior change to help people live happier, healthier lives. StayWell brings decades of experience working across the health care industry to design solutions for improving individual and organizational health outcomes, managing the health of targeted populations, and creating brand engagement for employers and health care organizations. StayWell programs have received numerous top industry honors, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award for health engagement programs. StayWell also has received URAC and NCQA accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (“Merck”). The company is headquartered in Yardley, PA, and also has a major location in St. Paul, MN. To learn more, visit http://www.staywell.com or connect with StayWell on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Merck

For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer's disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola. For more information, visit http://www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About HL7

Founded in 1987, Health Level Seven International is the global authority for healthcare information interoperability and standards with affiliates established in more than 30 countries. HL7 is a non-profit, ANSI accredited standards development organization dedicated to providing a comprehensive framework and related standards for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information that supports clinical practice and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services. HL7’s members represent approximately 500 corporate members, which include more than 90 percent of the information systems vendors serving healthcare. HL7 collaborates with other standards developers and provider, payer, philanthropic and government agencies at the highest levels to ensure the development of comprehensive and reliable standards and successful interoperability efforts.

About KidsHealth®

KidsHealth creates and licenses engaging, family-friendly online, instructional, and video patient education about a wide range of children’s health and parenting topics. KidsHealth’s pediatrician-led team of clinicians, writers, editors, designers, educators, and producers, are expert in communicating complex medical information into practical and actionable information. KidsHealth is the largest resource of children’s health, behavioral, and developmental information written for three distinct audiences: parents, kids, and teens. More than 80 of America’s children’s hospitals use KidsHealth patient education. KidsHealth comes from the nonprofit Nemours Children’s Health System. To learn more, visit provider.KidsHealth.org.

