Service Works Group (SWG), international provider of facilities, property and workplace management software, has been acquired by Addnode Group, a leading European supplier of software and services for design, construction and product data information to over 600,000 engineers and administrators. Both companies have a wealth of experience and technical expertise, which will combine to greatly benefit both customers and companies.

With over 1,000 client sites across the globe, SWG will continue to design, develop and support QFM, its market leading Facilities Management software, across the globe. The move will strengthen SWG’s core services, allowing the company to further expand its innovative product offering and continue to meet the ever-changing demands of the FM industry.

Addnode Group’s Design Management division has a strong service and FM software offering in the Nordic countries under the brand Symetri. SWG and Symetri will work together on a global basis to serve this rapidly expanding market.

Gary Watkins, CEO of SWG comments: “We are delighted to join forces with Addnode Group to deliver a broader technology and service platform. Together with Symetri we will be able to provide a more extensive and compelling offering to the global market.”

Rolf Kjærnsli, President of Addnode Group Design Management adds: “With the strategic acquisition of SWG we are now expanding into new geographies as well as strengthening our FM product portfolio. As a result, we will be able to jointly deliver a more extensive portfolio of solutions to our customers in both the Nordic countries, where we have a significant position, as well as in UK and other markets, such as Australia and Canada, where SWG has a strong presence.”

SWG also provides P3rform, a powerful application which manages the operational performance of Public Private Partnership (PPP) contracts.

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops entrepreneur-driven companies that supply software and services to markets in which we have or can achieve a leading position. We are one of Europe’s leading suppliers of software and services for design, construction and product data information, and a leading supplier of document and case management systems to public sector clients in Sweden and Norway. More than 600,000 engineers and officials use our system solutions on a daily basis.

We have 1,300 employees in Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, India, Norway, Slovakia, UK, US and Serbia. Net sales in 2016 amounted to SEK 2,195 M. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit: http://www.addnodegroup.com.

About Service Works Group

Service Works Group (SWG) is an international expert solutions provider of comprehensive Facilities, Property and Workplace Management software. The company is committed to improving the performance of its clients’ real estate portfolios and facilities, through the provision of quality products and services, combined with a partnership approach, to deliver complete and customised technology solutions. Many of the world’s leading corporate, government and service provider organisations rely upon Service Works’ software to optimise control of assets and resources, improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Service Works is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, see http://www.swg.com