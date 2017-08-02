Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, today announced that faculty members Allen Dotson, Susanne Metscher, and Dr. Anthony Felicien are the 2017 recipients of the College’s W. Jeff Wallis Faculty of Distinction Award.

Named in honor of Dr. Jeff Wallis, former Vice President of Academics at Monroe College, the Faculty of Distinction Award is given annually to faculty members nominated by their peers for demonstrating a relentless dedication to student achievement, uncompromising professional standards, and strong embodiment of the College’s core values.

The award recipients were selected based on nominations from their faculty peers. Among the comments on the nomination forms about this year’s honorees:

-- Professor Allen Dotson (School of Criminal Justice) was warmly acknowledged for bringing “...a unique perspective on law enforcement, community engagement, personal responsibility and compassion into the classroom every day by using his life experience as a seasoned law enforcement official…” and for being “an incredibly humble and compassionate educator, friend, and colleague.”

-- Dr. Anthony Felicien (Department of English/Social Sciences), a renowned educator who served in various capacities with the Ministry of Education in St. Lucia, was commended for his “deep love for the profession and interaction with students,” as well as for his “high academic standards.”

-- Professor Susanne Metscher (School of Education) was praised for “…setting high expectations and equipping students to succeed” and for being “highly respected by students who, semester after semester, report that she has changed their lives, both personally and academically, helping them to realize their dreams of becoming a teacher.”

The W. Jeff Wallis Faculty of Distinction Award recipients were announced at a recent reception on campus, with opening remarks made by Marc Jerome, the College’s president. In addition to honoring the three award-winners, the event served as a broader celebration of the work that the College’s nearly 350 faculty members do every day to change students’ lives through education.

Dr. Karenann Carty, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Monroe College, remarked: “For more than a decade, Dr. Wallis was the standard-bearer at Monroe, leading by example on what it means to be truly committed to academic excellence and our students’ success. Professors Dotson, Felicien, and Metscher are well-deserving of this award named in his honor. On behalf of the College community, it is my great pleasure to congratulate these colleagues on their well-deserved recognition.”

