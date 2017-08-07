Advanced Mobile Data Collection Finds the Range with Laser-Precision We’re very happy to launch this partnership that we feel responds directly to our customers’ goals and the industry’s demand for improving the quality and productivity of their field data collection work.

TerraGo is pleased to announce a partnership with Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI) that will enable all custom apps built by TerraGo Magic to seamlessly utilize LTI’s professional grade laser rangefinders. TerraGo Magic partners and customers can now add TruPulse® rangefinder support to their custom iOS and Android apps with the click of a button using the TerraGo Magic zero-code app platform.

Seiler Instrument – Geospatial, a partner of both LTI and TerraGo, will now add TruPulse support to its new Field2GIS app, which was built using TerraGo Magic and is now available from iTunes and Google Play. According to Tom Rogers, Mapping Sales Manager at Seiler Instrument – Geospatial, “The combination of the best laser hardware paired with the most advanced mobile software is a great win-win solution for our customers looking to replace manual measurement tools and traditional data collection solutions.”

“We’re very happy to launch this partnership that we feel responds directly to our customers’ goals and the industry’s demand for improving the quality and productivity of their field data collection work,” said Derrick Reish, Sr. Product Manager at LTI. “By leveraging laser precision and cloud-based mobility, we can help our joint customers collect the accurate data they need at a level of efficiency that wasn’t possible just a few years ago.”

“LTI is a clearly recognized leader and pioneer in our industry,” says John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales at TerraGo. “Our partners and customers rely on their high-accuracy solutions every day, so making this capability available on the TerraGo Magic platform was a natural choice to give them the best of precision and performance in the field.”

TerraGo Magic is a zero-code platform-as-a-service that enables customers to build their own custom mobile apps without writing any code by choosing from a menu of available, field-tested features.

To learn more about the technical details and operational benefits, please join TerraGo and LTI in the upcoming webinar, Advanced Mobile Data Collection Finds the Range with Laser-Precision, on August 22, 2017 at 12 PM ET.

###

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rich maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products, revolutionized field data collection with TerraGo Edge and provides the industry’s most advanced rapid mobile application development with the TerraGo Magic zero-code platform-as-a-service.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.