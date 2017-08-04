Freedman Seating Company Sells Its Portion of 4ONE LLC

Freedman Seating Company (“Freedman Seating”), one of the North America’s largest manufacturers of transportation seating products, announced today that is has sold its portion of 4ONE, LLC (“4ONE”) to its joint venture partner, United States Seating Company (“USSC”). In conjunction with the sale, USSC and Freedman Seating have entered into a long-term manufacturing agreement.

“We are very excited about the sale and what it means for our future” says Dan Cohen, President, Freedman Seating. “Not only does this move allow us to further capitalize our growth and expansion into new markets, it signals that we are recommitting ourselves to the heavy-duty transit market.”

4ONE was established as a joint venture in 2005 with the announcement at APTA Expo in Las Vegas. 4ONE has since grown to capture over 50% of the heavy-duty bus passenger seating market with its innovative and value-driven products. “We are looking forward to working with USSC to develop new products for our customers and continue the market share growth we have had over the past 12 years,” says Cohen.

About Freedman Seating Company:

Freedman Seating is a seat manufacturer in Chicago, IL; designing, engineering, and manufacturing seat related products for many different markets, including small bus, mid-size coach, heavy-duty transit, rail, marine, delivery truck, and para-transit. Freedman Seating is a ISO 9001 registered company with an on-site A2LA Accredited Mechanical Testing Lab. http://www.freedmanseating.com