We have seen a significant increase in demand for digital workplace services over the past year.

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced today that due to increased demand the company has launched an expanded Digital Workplace Services portfolio. Zensar’s Digital Workplace Services are user centric focusing on providing 360-degree visibility into the organization and its end users, resulting in higher productivity and improved business performance.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies stated, “We have seen a significant increase in demand for digital workplace services over the past year. We have also undergone an internal transformation, wherein digital drives our internal operations. Our business led solutions focus on delivering Return on Digital® to our clients and we feel our recent inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services is reflective of our preparedness to partner with our clients on their digital mandates.”

Pinaki Kar, President and Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies added, “Digital workplaces are the future and we see an increased interest from our pharma, financial services and manufacturing client base. Our managed digital workplace services, powered by The Vinci™ autonomics and orchestration driven analytical platform, have enabled clients visible reduction in TCO and increased end user productivity. Our enhanced portfolio of consulting, implementation and services is designed to meet our clients’ need for measurable business outcomes from their digital investments.”

Ankit Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Practice, Zensar Technologies continued, “Clients start their digital workplace journey with a Digital Maturity Assessment, identifying where they are on their journey, any gaps and their digital roadmap. Our assessments provide much more than the traditional KPIs available on the market. We enable clients a 360-degree visibility to create a roadmap for digital transformation with measurable outcomes aligned to business, IT and users.”

Zensar’s proprietary 3Ps Model (Preventive, Predictive and Proactive), combined with global solution centers, enables end-to-end Digital Workplace management to optimize workplace transformation. The result is a solution that is Business Aware, User Aware and Change Aware.

The benefits enterprises can expect from the solutions include:



An 'outside-in' solution model to transform a reactive support model into a preventive, proactive and predictive model

Quick 'plug and play' solution to build a digital foundation layer without disrupting existing technology investment and a support model to enable maximum visibility on end user experience

Improved end user productivity and user experience

Increased employee engagement and behavior impact visibility

Incident reduction through proactive issue detection

Zensar’s Digital Workplace Services portfolio includes:

Digital Workplace Maturity Assessments

Digital Workplace Implementation Services (Mobility, Cloud, Migration)

Managed Workplace Services (Smart Desk, Smart Field Support, PC Lifecycle, VDI/DaaS,

Managed Mobility, Workplace Autonomics and Engineering Services)

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar’ s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91-9765999749

PR Contact – (US):

Julie Machnik

Director of Marketing, US

Zensar Technologies

Tel: +508 621 4753

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.